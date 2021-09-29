Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Virginia will give college football fans weekday entertainment for the second straight week, as they’ll travel to Miami Gardens to take on the Hurricanes on Thursday.

The Cavaliers will be playing on short rest after getting embarrassed in front of their home fans 37-17 by Wake Forest in a game they were favored in by over a field goal. It was the second straight disappointing performance for the Hoos, as they gave up 59 points in a loss to UNC two weeks ago.

Through their first two games of ACC play, the defense has surrendered a total of 96 points — good for 48 per game. Things don’t get much better when you look at total yardage, where they’re surrendering 523.5 yards per contest in ACC play.

Miami will hope to carry over some confidence from last week’s 69-0 blowout win over Central Connecticut State. Of primary concern will be who is under center, as starter D’Eriq King missed last week’s game and head coach Manny Diaz was noncommittal about his status afterward.

King’s health is still up in the air, which leaves many questions about this matchup. Last week, Tyler Van Dyke got the start, completing 10 of 11 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Granted, those numbers were against vastly inferior competition, but it was still nice to see signs of life from the offense after averaging 18.3 points over the first three games.

Although Virginia is 6-2 ATS in their past eight games against Miami, they’re winless straight up in their past eight road games overall.

Miami is only 1-5 ATS in their past six overall and just 1-4 ATS in their past five home games.

That being said, Miami usually performs well when their athletes have the advantage, and that should be the case in this matchup. The model likes them to cover in this spot.