Wake Forest vs. North Carolina Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Wake Forest (44.4%) vs. North Carolina (55.6%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: North Carolina -2.5 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Did you know that Wake Forest is undefeated? It’s true! Despite flying under the radar, the Demon Deacons have racked up an 8-0 record behind a high-flying offense averaging 43.4 points per game. Next up on the quest for an undefeated season is the North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4).

By now, it’s clear what Wake’s game plan is: score as many points as possible and hope that defense finds a stop or two along the way. Quarterback Sam Hartman is quietly having one of the best seasons in college football, completing 65.2% of his passes and averaging 9.9 yards per attempt. It’ll be hard to beat this team if Hartman averages 10 yards every time he drops back to throw a pass. Receivers A.T. Perry and Jaquarii Roberson have over 700 yards, and they’ve combined to catch 14 of Hartman’s 22 touchdown passes.

North Carolina’s Sam Howell is no slouch either. A future NFL player, Howell has a newfound rushing ability (nearly 600 yards this year after combining for less than 200 in his prior two seasons) has given this offense life despite losing nearly all of its skill talent from a season ago. Star receiver Josh Downs is fourth in the country with 979 receiving yards.

Despite having the home-field advantage, it’s hard to trust this North Carolina team to find stops after allowing 44 points to Notre Dame and 42 to Miami in its past two games. This one is destined to be a shootout with a point total creeping toward 80, so there is undoubtedly some volatility involved.

The model likes North Carolina here, but I’m not so sure. Wake Forest is better coached, has been more consistent overall, and has more to play for with an undefeated record on the line. This game is sure to be full of fireworks, so I advise eyeing the over if inclined to bet this matchup.