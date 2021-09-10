Washington vs. Michigan Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Washington Huskies look to rebound after an embarrassing loss to Montana as they travel to Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines in a PAC-12 vs. Big Ten showdown.

Raise your hand if you saw Washington losing to an FCS school in their opening game. Okay, nobody? In an eye-gouging display of offensive futility under much-maligned offensive coordinator John Donovan, the Huskies managed just 291 yards of total offense against Montana. They couldn’t move the ball on the ground (65 yards on 27 rushes) or through the air (226 yards on 46 attempts). It was the main knock on this team coming into the season, and it’s even more relevant now than ever: do they expect to win every game in a low-scoring rock fight?

It was an underwhelming opener, to say the least, for a team returning 18 starters and hoping to contend in the PAC-12 in year two under Jimmy Lake.

Michigan handled business 47-14 in their opener against Western Michigan. However, that’s been the knock with Harbaugh in his career — he generally gets his team ready to handle business against lower-caliber opponents but routinely suffers letdowns in big games. Is this matchup against Washington enough to be considered a “big game”? Although the Huskies were miserable in Week 1, they’re still a dangerous team that hasn’t had a losing record in over a decade.

As for Michigan? Well, they had a losing record just last season, finishing 2-4 with their only wins coming against a shorthanded Minnesota squad and a narrow victory over lowly Rutgers in triple overtime. Offensively, they’ll rely on duo Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, who combined for 203 total yards and 3 touchdowns in the opener.

Michigan is 1-11 ATS in their last 12 games against the PAC-12. It’s hard to trust them to cover by nearly a touchdown against a team as solid defensively as the Huskies.

Pick: Washington +6.5