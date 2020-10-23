Week 8 College Football Best Bets

Week 8 of the college football season has arrived with the much-anticipated return of the Big 10. Let’s look at some of the best bets of the week with all odds being brought to you by FanDuel.

#18 Michigan Wolverines at #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers

Odds: Wolverines -2.5, Over/Under 54.5

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh begins his sixth year as the Wolverines head coach and is still in search of his first Big 10 title. That title won’t be easy to come by as this Wolverine squad returns the sixth least amount of production in the country from last year and will have to replace quarterback Shea Patterson.

Minnesota returns nearly everyone from one of the best offenses in the country last year, including quarterback Tanner Morgan. The biggest question for the Gophers will be how the offense will perform after losing offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarroca to Penn State in the offseason. With as crazy as 2020 has been, continuity is something that will influence how an offense or defense performs.

As far as history is concerned, Michigan has won 24 of the last 26 contests, and dating back to 2006 is 7-2 ATS vs. Minnesota. The Wolverines will run the ball effectively and play solid defense while marching into Minneapolis and getting the victory.

Best Bets: Michigan -2.5

#9 Cincinnati Bearcats at #16 SMU Mustangs

Odds: Mustangs -2.5, Over/Under 55.5

SMU is off to a 5-0 start and is looking for their first conference title since 1984 and will need a win against the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats if they have any hopes of capturing that elusive conference title. It’s a matchup that features the second-best offense vs. the second-best defense.

SMU’s offense averages nearly 600 yards of offense and 41 points per game and is led by quarterback Shane Buechele who is a leading candidate for American conference player of the year. The Bearcat defense, or the “Black Cats,” as they like to refer to themselves, only allows 280 yards a game and 8 points per game. The last time these two teams met, the game was decided in overtime by a pick-six by Bearcat standout James Wiggins.

Expect a competitive low-scoring game as the under is 4-0 in the last four games these two teams have played against each other. Cincinnati’s defense will prove to be too much for the Mustangs, and the Bearcats will escape Dallas with a huge conference road win.

Best Bet: Bearcats ML +116, Under 55.5

Florida Atlantic Owls at #22 Marshall Thundering Herd

Odds: Thundering Herd -16.5, Over/Under 50.5

How about the Marshall Thundering Herd kicking off the 2020 season undefeated at 4-0 en-route to being ranked for the first time in six years. The Herd has also been kind to bettors this year, as they are 4-0 ATS, which is tied with Arkansas for the best record in college football ATS. This Marshall success resembles teams in the past that featured Randy Moss, Byron Leftwich, and Chad Pennington. The only difference is, the 2020 version has been successful via their stout defense, which ranks in the top 10 in terms of yards allowed per game and points allowed per game.

Florida Atlantic has only played one game all season as it took a second-half comeback to beat the Charlotte 49ers 21-17. The Owls had their last game suspended due to having 18 players test positive for COVID-19. The fact that Marshall has looked so impressive in 2020 and FAU struggled with Charlotte and has battled a COVID outbreak, look for the Herd to roll.

Best Bets: Marshall -16.5