West Virginia vs. Baylor Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

The Baylor Bears will look to rebound after their first loss of the year when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday, October 9.

The Bears couldn’t get anything going offensively against Oklahoma State last week, finishing with only 14 points and 280 total yards. The advanced stats weren’t a fan of their performance as well, as they had only a 29% success rate (brutal) in a tough loss.

The offense may not find it much easier to gain ground against a Mountaineers defense allowing only 18 points per game. Despite facing some potent offenses, they’re allowing only 4.7 yards per play and have remained stout. Most notably, they allowed only 16 points to Oklahoma in a narrow loss.

The Mountaineers are coming off back-to-back losses, falling 23-20 to Texas Tech in an obvious let-down spot after going down to the wire with Oklahoma. The advanced stats paint a more favorable picture of last week’s game, giving them an 84% win expectancy (per CollegeFootballData.com) while out gaining Tech 424-346 in the total yardage battle. Still, that’s not a game that coach Neal Brown can afford to lose very often. Is that the exception to what this team is, or is a marking of their true caliber?

Still, West Virginia will need to figure out a way to score more points before they start winning games with regularity. Their highest scoring output of the season against Power 5 teams is 27 points against Virginia Tech, and they managed only 3 points in the second half in that game after a hot start. This Baylor defense is nothing to sneeze at under defense-minded Dave Aranda — they’re allowing only 317 yards per game on 4.7 yards per play.

West Virginia has been vulnerable on the road, losing their past six road games straight up. They’ve been an under team lately, going 4-1 to the under in their past five games. There are little reasons to expect that trend to change in this matchup between two defense-first teams.