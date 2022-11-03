What Are Alabama's Current National Championship Odds?

Even after suffering a defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers, the Alabama Crimson Tide still control their own destiny as the stretch run looms large. Nick Saban and company are coming off a disappointing loss in the National Championship in 2021 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite a loss on their resume this season, they are still considered one of the top teams in the country.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 3 vs. Utah State 55-0 Sept. 10 at Texas 20-19 Sept. 17 vs. LA-Monroe 63-7 Sept. 24 vs. Vanderbilt 55-3 Oct. 1 at Arkansas 49-26 Oct. 8 vs. Texas A&M 24-20 Oct. 15 at Tennessee 52-49 Oct. 22 vs. Mississippi State 30-6

2022 Record: 7-1

You don’t often see this many close games on the Alabama Crimson Tide’s schedule when you go box score hunting as the November stretch drive begins. You can make a realistic case that if Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers didn’t get hurt early on in the team’s loss to Alabama, the Longhorns would have come out on top in that matchup.

It certainly hasn’t been your prototypical type of season for Saban, which could be his final as the head coach for the Crimson Tide. In addition to that early season scare against the Longhorns, Alabama barely survived a matchup against Texas A&M early in October, which goes to show you that something is off for this team. Sure, that was a classic trap game with Tennessee on deck looming, but you’re not used to an Alabama team that isn’t prepared for those games.

Then came a loss at the hands of the Volunteers, who demonstrated why they currently have the top offense in college football with 49.4 points per game. It wasn’t the typical showing you’re used to for a Crimson Tide defense with plenty of star power, but the team followed up their one loss with a nice victory against Mississippi State.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 6 N/A AP Top 25 6 6 Coaches Poll 6 6

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season had the Crimson Tide listed as the number six team in the country. There will always be some eyes batted when a one-loss team is ahead of some undefeated programs, but that’s ultimately just the nature of the business when you have the talent this program does.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+300)

At +300 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit with the third-best odds to win the National Championship. There’s a clear path for Alabama to get to the College Football Playoff: winning out the remainder of their games and coming out on top in the SEC Championship will likely book them a ticket to the big dance. Once they’re there, it’s hard to say any of the other three teams would want to go up against Saban and company.

SEC Conference Winner Odds (+150)

Upcoming dates against LSU and Ole Miss will likely play a substantial role in which team comes out on top in the SEC West and plays for the SEC Championship. On paper, at least, the Crimson Tide are clearly the favorites to represent the SEC West, which currently has them listed at +150, behind only Georgia (+100) to win the SEC Championship.

The Remaining Schedule

Nov. 5 at LSU Nov. 12 at Ole Miss Nov. 19 vs. Austin Peay Nov. 26 vs. Auburn

The biggest remaining tests for the Alabama Crimson Tide will come over the next two weeks, where they take on two top fifteen-ranked teams in the #15 LSU Tigers and #11 Ole Miss Rebels. The Tide will enter these matchups as favorites, but there’s no doubt these contests will present challenges.

This Week: at LSU (-13.5)

It’s always a ferocious atmosphere when the Crimson Tide visit Death Valley, which will be no different on Saturday. LSU has played in a lot of close games this year but has still suffered two losses. Rivalry games like this are always tough to project, but there are too many red flags surrounding the Tigers entering this contest, which has the visiting Crimson Tide listed as almost two touchdown-sized favorites.