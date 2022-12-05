What Are Connecticut's National Championship Odds?

The UConn Huskies have been one of the many surprises in the early going of this season. The Huskies are currently 9-0 after winning the Phil Knight Invitational with four straight wins over teams within the top 50 on KenPom.com. It’s been an impressive run for a program begging for excitement since its national championship run back in 2011.

Connecticut has the sixth-shortest odds to win the national championship as they sit fourth in KenPom’s rankings as of December 4. They have steamrolled through their non-conference schedule, and with Florida as their last notable opponent before Big East play begins, we could see the Huskies undefeated heading into the conference portion of the year.

Here’s a look at UConn’s chances and odds @ FanDuel:

College Basketball National Championship Winner +1500

The Huskies boast a potential National Player of the Year candidate. Junior forward Adama Sanogo dominates the paint on a night-to-night basis with 18.7 points per game, while Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson surround him with NBA-level talent on the perimeter.

Transfers Tristen Newton and Nahiem Alleyne are reliable starters who provide experience and solid size at the guard position.

Big East Conference Winner +150

UConn has been elevated to the Big East’s favorite, just ahead of Creighton (+160), as they exceed expectations in the early-season schedule. The conference seems to be struggling outside of the Huskies and Blue Jays, which may provide value for both programs heading into conference play.

The only difference between Creighton and UConn comes in the point guard position. The lack of a true point guard on this roster is a hole that the Blue Jays have filled with Ryan Nembhard. It’s a pivotal position to fill when it comes to winning a conference, and it could be the deciding factor in a tight-knit Big East.

KenPom Offensive Rating: Ninth

Connecticut can attack you in a myriad of ways. Sanogo is a machine in the paint that can score at will if given a mismatch. Jackson and Hawkins can provide a nightmare matchup on the wings through three-point shooting, athleticism, and strong defense.

Freshman big man Donovan Clingan is also well ahead of schedule. The Connecticut native has seen double-digit minutes in all but one game thus far, averaging 8.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. If he continues to grow and produce with Sanogo down low, this could become one of the strongest frontcourts college basketball can offer.

KenPom Defensive Rating: Tenth

Forcing teams into poor three-point attempts is a Dan Hurley standard. In 13 seasons as a head coach, his squads have finished within the top 60 of opponent three-point shot selection in 12 of those seasons. As a result, all of his teams within the past four seasons have ranked within the top 40 in two-point defense.

This team will force you to shoot against their strength as they continue to wear you down on the other end. Metrics do not prepare you for the grind that Hurley provides when you face his squad.

Buy or Sell the Huskies?

This season will mean nothing for Hurley and UConn if it doesn’t end in postseason success. They can ring in all of the regular season accolades that they want, but victories in March Madness will be the barometer of success in 2022-23.

At +1500, UConn shows some value in cutting down the nets in April. With so many moving pieces still learning to play together, they should continue growing throughout the season as we approach March. It’s a solid spot to buy into a legitimate title contender ahead of conference play.