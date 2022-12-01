What are Georgia's Current National Championship Odds?
After winning the National Championship in 2021, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in the picture again in 2022 and looking to repeat as champs. Kirby Smart’s squad continues to be led by the country’s top defense and an offense that can move the football efficiently.
2022 Results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 3
vs. Oregon
49-3
Sept. 10
vs. Samford
33-0
Sept. 17
at South Carolina
48-7
Sept. 24
vs. Kent State
39-23
Oct. 1
at Missouri
26-22
Oct. 8
vs. Auburn
42-10
Oct. 15
vs. Vanderbilt
55-0
Oct. 29
vs. Florida
42-20
Nov. 5
vs. Tennessee
27-13
Nov. 12
at Mississippi State
45-19
Nov. 19
at Kentucky
16-6
Nov. 26
vs. Georgia Tech
37-14
2022 Record: 12-0 (9-0); Clinched SEC East
The Bulldogs have shown many strengths as they try to defend their championship. The defense has continued to be the focal point of why the ‘Dawgs remain a serious threat to once again make noise in the College Football Playoff.
Georgia opened the season with a statement victory over the Oregon Ducks, 49-3. The Ducks are highly ranked and present a signature win for Georgia.
The Bulldogs often played down to their competition this season, most evident in their nail-biting 26-22 victory on the road in Missouri, which took a fourth-quarter comeback to remain undefeated.
Despite all their talent, there is the question of whether they can string together impressive performances. This was a question many were asking about the Bulldogs as they entered their biggest test of the season against the Tennessee Volunteers.
A test they passed with flying colors, as UGA’s defense was ferocious against Volunteers quarterback and Heisman favorite Hendon Hooker, and they never let up. With the win, Georgia reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in the country after dominating Tennessee 27-13.
Another convincing victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs has only surrounded the defending National Champs with more positivity. The win improved the ‘Dawgs to 10-0 on the campaign.
It wasn’t a pretty performance, but Georgia took care of business against the Kentucky Wildcats. The No. 1 team in the country scored just sixteen points in the victory, but they held the Wildcats to just six, demonstrating how lethal this defense can be.
In their final regular season tune-up before the SEC Championship Game against the LSU Tigers, the Georgia Bulldogs handled their business against Georgia Tech, defeating the Yellow Jackets 37-14.
In the Polls/CFP Rankings
Poll
This Week
Last Week
CFP Rankings
1
1
AP Top 25
1
1
Coaches Poll
1
1
The fifth College Football Playoff Rankings of the season had the Bulldogs come in as the top-ranked team in the country, which aligns with how the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll view the defending National Champions.
College Football National Championship Winner (-160)
At -160 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bulldogs haven’t seen their odds fluctuate much after another victory over Georgia Tech to close out their regular season. They are the odds-on favorites to win the National Championship. UGA and Michigan (+300) have separated themselves from the field in the futures market, which saw Georgia get slightly bet down over the last week from -140 to -160.
This Week: vs. LSU (-18.5)
Georgia will take on the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship Game, and they’ll do so as nearly three touchdown-sized favorites. The Tigers have already dropped three games on the schedule, but will Georgia already be looking ahead to the College Football Playoff?
