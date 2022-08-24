What Are Illinois’ Big Ten Odds? Season Win Total Preview & Pick
Danny Mogollon
The Illinois Fighting Illini went 5-7 in 2021, and despite missing out on a bowl game, it’s hard to label last season as anything other than a success. It was their second-most wins in the past six years and third most of the past decade. A decade that saw ten losing seasons in Champaign (they went 6-7 in 2014 & 2019). Yes, this was a major rebuilding job that Bret Bielema took over.
Illinois Fighting Illini 2022 Big Ten Preview
2021 Record: 5-7 (4-5); Big Ten Finish: 5th B1G West
AP Poll: NR | Coaches Poll: NR | PFF: No. 61 | SP+: No. 79
Head Coach: Bret Bielema: 5-7 (4-5) | 2nd Season | 102-65 Overall
Offensive Coordinator: Barry Lunney Jr. (1st Season)
Defensive Coordinator: Ryan Walters (2nd season)
Futures Odds @ FanDuel
National Championship Odds: +100000
B1G Championship Odds: +50000
Win 10 Games: No Line
Regular Season Wins: OVER 4.5 -130 | UNDER 3.5 +110
2022 Sneak Peak
Origin of Optimism: Running backs, Chase Brown and Josh McCray are a good 1-2 punch.
Cause for Concern: Their past five recruiting classes ranked 12-13-14-13-12 in the B1G.
Breakout Player: TE Luke Ford, Senior
It’s a disappointing 2022 if Bielema’s team looks like those of previous regimes.
It’s a successful 2022 if the Fighting Illini make their third bowl since 2011.
X-Factor: Can QB Tommy DeVito rediscover the promise he showed in 2019 at Syracuse?
Schedule
With Wyoming, Virginia, and Chattanooga all coming to Champaign, the Illini should get two out of conference wins with a chance at three. In conference, they have about 4-6 winnable games, so a bowl season is within reach. However, with Northwestern and Indiana both on the road, all nine Big Ten games are very much losable.
OVER/UNDER 4.5 Wins
Coming off a season in which they were 115th in scoring offense and 112th in total offense, you have to imagine the Illini will be better in 2022, but how much? Much depends on Tommy DeVito and his ability to elevate the passing game (122nd in 2021).
Defensively, they were among the most improved groups in all of college football when they jumped from 97th nationally to 29th (fourth in the B1G). Is that sustainable? Remember, in their two big upset wins over Minnesota and Penn State (nine OTs), the offense managed just 24 points in regulation combined. I like some players on this defense, but don’t expect them to be a top-five in the B1G unit again.
I lean to the OVER, but I see way too many games that could go either way for the Illini in 2022. They may be the underdog in ten of 12 games and rank 103rd (last in the B1G) in returning production.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.