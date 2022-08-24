What Are Nebraska’s Big Ten Odds? Season Win Total Preview & Pick

Do you remember all the optimism in and out of Lincoln when the Nebraska Cornhuskers hired their former quarterback Scott Frost as the savior? It seems so long ago—even longer if you’re among the Husker faithful, who’s endured Frost’s abysmal 15-29 mark over his first four seasons. The date to circle is October 1. That’s when Frost’s buyout is sliced in half to $7.5 million.

Nebraska Cornhuskers 2022 Big Ten Preview

2021 Record: 3-9 (1-8); Big Ten Finish: T-6th B1G West

AP Poll: NR (52) | Coaches Poll: NR | PFF: No. 60 | SP+: No. 44

Head Coach: Scott Frost: 15-29 (10-25) | 5th Season | 34-36 Overall

Offensive Coordinator: Mark Whipple (1st Season)

Defensive Coordinator: Erik Chinander (5th Season)

Futures Odds @ FanDuel

National Championship Odds: +20000

B1G Championship Odds: +2000

Win 10 Games: +550

Regular season Wins: OVER 7.5 -115 | UNDER 7.5 -105

2022 Sneak Peak

Origin of Optimism: The talent is there for this program to turn things around.

Cause for Concern: Too many question marks in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Breakout Player: RB Anthony Grant, Junior

It’s a disappointing 2022 if this season is anything like Scott Frost’s first four seasons.

It’s a successful 2022 if the Huskers make it to their first bowl game since 2016.

X-Factor: For the first time under Frost, Nebraska has a special teams coach!

Schedule

North Dakota and Georgia Southern should be out-of-conference layups; however, they also play No. 9 Oklahoma. They get No. 8 Michigan out of the East, but also the bottom two teams in Indiana and Rutgers. It’s a tale of two schedules. OU is the only team among their first six foes who won more than five games in 2021; however, Illinois is the only team with fewer than nine wins among their final six.

OVER/UNDER 7.5 Wins

I’m aware that eight of Nebraska’s nine losses in 2021 were by eight points or less, but are the oddsmakers aware that they had nine losses? They haven’t made a bowl or won more than five games under Frost in six years. Most prognosticators love the OVER. What am I not seeing here?

Why is Casey Thompson, whose Texas team won five games last year and had far worse numbers when pressured (and won’t have as much skill talent around him this year) than Adrian Martinez, going to be the answer? There’s no evidence the pass protection (highest pressure rate allowed in the Power 5 per PFF) will be any better this season. The defense is bereft of depth up the middle, upfront (DT), and in the back end (S).

Are the new coaches the magic elixir? Donovan Raiola has never been a D1 coach, and his only season running an O-line came in 2017 at somewhere called Aurora. Frost hired Mark Whipple to run the offense, sort of, because (AD Trev Alberts wanted the hire, and) the headman will still control the running game, which means the two need to be able to intertwine their offense schemes. What could go wrong?

Are they prime candidates for positive regression? 100 percent! But they can more than double last season’s win total and still go under the total! How often do you see that?

The Pick

Under 7.5 (-105)