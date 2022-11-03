What Are Ohio State's Current National Championship Odds?

After missing out on the College Football Playoff in 2021, the Ohio State Buckeyes will once again look to make their mark on the most prestigious trophy in the sport. It’s difficult not to be impressed with a Buckeyes team that sits sixth in the nation with 509.2 yards per game while also boasting the second most points per game at 48.9.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame 21-10 Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State 45-12 Sept. 17 vs. Toledo 77-21 Sept. 24 vs. Wisconsin 52-21 Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers 49-10 Oct. 8 at Michigan State 49-20 Oct. 22 vs. Iowa 54-10 Oct. 29 at Penn State 44-31

2022 Record: 8-0

It was hardly a perfect start to the season for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but they’ve proven to be a formidable opponent with arguably the most explosive offense in the country. With what we’ve seen from Notre Dame this season, the eleven-point victory over the Fighting Irish in the team’s opener no longer looks as impressive. That’s not to say it didn’t give us an idea of what this Buckeyes team is capable of, but it didn’t exactly lead to a lot of positive conversation surrounding Ryan Day’s group.

After the team’s tight victory over Notre Dame, the Buckeyes’ offense started to take shape and hasn’t scored less than 44 points in any of their next seven games. Their biggest signature win came last weekend when the team rolled into Beaver Stadium and defeated Penn State 44-31. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions have done a good job playing the Buckeyes tough, and that was no different in this matchup.

Besides two close affairs against Notre Dame and Penn State, the Buckeyes have done a solid job balling out on offense while showing a defense that has clearly improved from one year ago. There’s a reason that Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud is in the mix for the Heisman trophy, and if he finishes the regular season continuing on his current pace, it could very well be his to take home.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 2 N/A AP Top 25 T-2 2 Coaches Poll 2 2

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season had the Buckeyes listed as the number two team in the country, mainly due to an explosive offense that can put up monster totals every week.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+200)

At +200 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ohio State Buckeyes sit in a tie with the Georgia Bulldogs for the top odds to win the National Championship. The Buckeyes have a strong case to be made for why they sit in the position they do, but there’s still a date circled on their calendar at the end of November that will determine how serious this team is as a contender.

Big Ten Conference Winner Odds (-410)

It’s not hard to see why the Buckeyes are a sizable favorite to win the Big Ten this season. At the end of the day, the conference winner will likely be decided in the team’s matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. There’s no doubt the winner of the Big Ten West will have their hands full in the Big Ten Championship against either Big Ten East team that ultimately gets there.

The Remaining Schedule

Nov. 5 at Northwestern Nov. 12 vs. Indiana Nov. 19 at Maryland Nov. 26 vs. Michigan

Entering the regular season, there were certainly some opponents that the Buckeyes would face that had the potential to give them trouble. None more significant than their November 26 clash against their biggest rival, the Michigan Wolverines. Both teams have circled this date for a long time, and the Buckeyes will be looking to get some revenge after the Wolverines picked up the victory in last year’s showdown.

This Week: at Northwestern (-38.5)

The Buckeyes shouldn’t have much to worry about ahead of their late November matchup vs. Michigan. An upcoming contest where they’ll visit Northwestern shouldn’t present much of a challenge for Ohio State, with the Buckeyes entering this matchup as near forty-point favorites.