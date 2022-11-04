What Are Oregon's Current National Championship Odds?

It was hard to predict what to expect in the first year with Dan Lanning as Head Coach, but the Oregon Ducks have remained a formidable top-ten team.

The offense has continued to be the calling card for the Ducks, who’ve scored no less than 42 points after registering just three in their opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 3 vs. Georgia 49-3 Sept. 10 vs. Eastern WA 70-14 Sept. 17 vs. BYU 41-20 Sept. 24 at Washington State 44-41 Oct. 1 vs. Stanford 45-27 Oct. 8 at Arizona 49-22 Oct. 22 vs. UCLA 45-30 Oct. 29 at California 42-24

2022 Record: 7-1

Things didn’t start on a positive note in Lanning’s head coaching debut at Oregon, where the team dropped their opener to the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs. There’s no shame in that, but questions were raised, considering there were expectations that they could at least keep the game close. That didn’t happen, but the team has shown a lot of character since, bouncing back with seven straight victories.

With four weeks remaining in the regular season, the Ducks’ biggest victory came on October 22, when they played host to another highly-ranked opponent UCLA. Quarterback Bo Nix threw five touchdowns in the victory, which helped the team break out to a 31-13 lead at the half before taking the Bruins down 45-30.

There have been questions about this defense, but the offense is dynamic enough to help erase some of those concerns. There’s an outside path they can take to get into the College Football Playoff, but it’s more likely they’ll find themselves on the outside looking in.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 8 N/A AP Top 25 8 8 Coaches Poll 8 8

The first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season had the Ducks listed as the number eight team in the country. Since their Week 1 loss, the Ducks have won seven in a row and proven that they belong as one of the top teams in the country.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+4000)

At +4000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Oregon Ducks sit alone with the seventh-best odds to win the National Championship. After their opening week loss to Georgia, there’s been a lot to like about how this team has responded, which should give you more confidence in this group if they’re able to win out. The Ducks’ +4000 odds have them in a tier on their own, with Michigan in front of them at +1600 and USC behind at +6000.

Pac-12 Conference Winner Odds (+100)

It’s clear the importance that the final four weeks of the regular season will have for the Oregon Ducks and their Pac-12 hopes. The team sits in a tie for the division lead but has remaining big tests against Utah and Oregon State. Still, the Ducks own the best odds to win the Pac-12 Championship, where they sit at +100, compared to the next best odds from USC at +300.

The Remaining Schedule

Nov. 5 at Colorado Nov. 12 vs. Washington Nov. 19 vs. Utah Nov. 26 at Oregon State

The biggest remaining tests for the Oregon Ducks will be in the second last week of the regular season when the team plays host to the Utah Utes. There’s a lot on the line in that matchup, and it could very well determine which team punches its ticket into the Pac-12 Championship. The Ducks will also finish their regular season with a date against their in-state rivals when they visit Oregon State.

This Week: at Colorado (-31.5)

One of the easier tests on the Ducks’ schedule will go down this week when they visit the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffaloes have just one victory on the season, and it’s evident why the Ducks will enter this matchup as over 30-point favorites. This should give the offense more confidence moving forward against a poor Colorado defense.