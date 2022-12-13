It’s been a scorching start to the season for the perennial powerhouse Purdue Boilermakers, who are 10-0, 2-0 in Big Ten play with some impressive non-conference victories this season. They’d certainly be a number-one seed if the NCAA Tournament started today.

Despite the roaring start, Purdue sits at just the seventh-shortest odds to win the national championship. You start to wonder if the Big Ten’s lack of tournament success impacts the odds. Just three out of 18 B1G teams that made the tournament have reached the Sweet 16 in the past two seasons.

Here’s a look at Purdue’s chances and odds @ FanDuel:

College Basketball National Championship Winner +1700

This team is way too talented to be listed at this long of a price, regardless of conference affiliation. The Boilermakers have proven their ability to handle the best with wins over Marquette, West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke.

Their 7’4” big man Zach Edey is a frontrunner for the National Player of the Year award, creating a nightmare mismatch for virtually every opponent. Grabbing some of this number before it goes away is a must.

Big Ten Conference Winner +110

Having such short odds just two games into the season, the value feels gone. FanDuel likely realizes the Boilermakers belong in their own tier.

That being said, plenty of second-tier contenders could make a run for the league title. Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, and Ohio State all feel capable of battling for the league’s top spot, and that’s too much competition in December for their current odds to win the Big Ten.

KenPom Offensive Rating: Second

Edey’s presence is the motor of this offense. KenPom ranks him as the best player in the country due to his sheer efficiency, scoring despite few shot attempts thanks to his high shooting percentage of 61.3 percent and the 15th-highest rate of fouls drawn in the country.

His 21.0 percent offensive rebounding rate also comes in as the second-highest nationwide, giving the Boilermakers many second chances on the offensive end.

KenPom Defensive Rating: 29th

If there is a knock on head coach Matt Painter, it’s typically his team’s defense. Purdue’s lack of defending in 2022 spelled its eventual downfall, which could be the same this season. They rank just seventh in the Big Ten per KenPom’s defensive efficiency rating.

The Boilermakers don’t make opposing offenses uncomfortable. They rank in the bottom 20 nationally in defensive turnover rate and will need to improve in that department to be taken seriously on that end of the court.

Buy or Sell the Boilermakers?

Although the defense is a legitimate concern, it’s nowhere near as dismal as a season ago. They completely baffled the Duke offense at the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament Final, showing they can stop high-level offenses.

Trusting Painter in the postseason as someone who’s made just one Elite Eight in 17 seasons is a mental hurdle that can be challenging to overcome, but we have reasons to love the Boilermakers. Edey is a huge one, literally. He is an actual unicorn that can give you a double-double every night.

The pivot man is as close to a cheat code as we have in college basketball, and as long as he’s on the floor, Purdue is a national title contender. At the longer +1700 price, it feels right to buy on Purdue now, heading into the thick of conference play.