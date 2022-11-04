What Are TCU's Current National Championship Odds?

The TCU Horned Frogs under Sonny Dykes have continued to demonstrate why they’re one of the top teams in the country weekly.

More will be needed throughout the final four games of their regular season, and they’ll need to start winning games by more significant margins, but there’s still a lot to like about the direction this team is headed.

2022 Results

Date Opponent Score Sept. 2 at Colorado 38-13 Sept. 10 vs. Tarleton State 59-17 Sept. 24 at SMU 42-34 Oct. 1 vs. Oklahoma 55-24 Oct. 8 at Kansas 38-31 Oct. 15 vs. Oklahoma State 43-40 Oct. 22 vs. Kansas State 38-28 Oct. 29 at West Virginia 41-31

2022 Record: 8-0

It’s hard to find many negatives about what the TCU Horned Frogs have accomplished this season with an 8-0 record. Still, a team with National Championship aspirations should likely have more significant margins of victory. That doesn’t mean we’re trying to punch holes in their resume; it could just be more impressive, even with an undefeated record.

There have been multiple key victories on their path to an 8-0 record, including a blowout over Oklahoma on October 1. Quarterback Max Duggan had a field day in that matchup, throwing for 302 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 116 yards and a pair of scores. This is the type of dynamic offensive showing that the Horned Frogs need more of down the stretch.

In addition to their victory over the Sooners, the Horned Frogs also have signature victories over quality-ranked teams in Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Although those weren’t super convincing victories, this team has shown they can do what it takes to win football games. They will need to continue doing that in their final four regular season games and if everything goes according to plan, the Big-12 Championship.

In the Polls/CFP Rankings

Poll This Week Last Week CFP Rankings 7 N/A AP Top 25 7 7 Coaches Poll 7 7

The season’s first College Football Playoff Rankings had the Horned Frogs listed as the number seven team in the country. The pundits have already made their feelings known about a one-loss Alabama team being ahead of an undefeated TCU squad, but there’s still hope for this Horned Frogs squad if they can run the table.

College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+8000)

At +8000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the TCU Horned Frogs sit in a tie with North Carolina for the ninth-best odds to win the National Championship. There’s no margin for error moving forward with the Horned Frogs, knowing there can be no blemishes on their resume if they have hopes of playing for a National Championship.

Big-12 Conference Winner Odds (+125)

As we stand, TCU currently boasts the best odds to capture the Big 12 this season at +125. Entering action this weekend, the Horned Frogs have a two-game lead atop the conference and should have no problems punching their ticket into the Big 12 Championship Game, which should give them a resume that could get them into the College Football Playoff.

The Remaining Schedule

Nov. 5 vs. Texas Tech Nov. 12 at Texas Nov. 19 at Baylor Nov. 26 vs. Iowa State

The Horned Frogs don’t have any ranked opponents left on their schedule, but that can always change on a week-to-week basis. Still, some significant challenges remain, including visiting Texas and Baylor in two of the next three weeks.

This Week: vs. Texas Tech (-8.5)

It won’t be the Horned Frogs’ biggest test of the regular season, but it’s not exactly an easy one where they’ll play host to the Texas Tech Red Raiders this weekend. TCU is currently listed as an 8.5-point home favorite and will look to keep their undefeated season in tact against a .500 football team. This line is somewhat interesting and should be followed leading up to kickoff.