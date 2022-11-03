What Are Tennessee's Current National Championship Odds?
Zachary Cook
The program growth of the Tennessee Volunteers has been evident of late, and they now boast the top-ranked offense in College Football. They are putting together a year where they have the personnel to compete for a National Championship.
2022 Results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 1
vs. Ball State
59-10
Sept. 10
at Pittsburgh
34-27
Sept. 17
vs. Akron
63-6
Sept. 24
vs. Florida
38-33
Oct. 8
at LSU
40-13
Oct. 15
vs. Alabama
52-49
Oct. 22
vs. TN-Martin
65-24
Oct. 29
vs. Kentucky
44-6
2022 Record: 8-0
It’s hard not to be impressed with what the Volunteers have done on their schedule heading into November. Victories over Florida, LSU, and, most specifically, Alabama have helped lead this team back into the mix as one of the best in the country.
Although it wasn’t always pretty in those games, especially the one where the Gators came to town, this team overcame adversity and continued to look stronger with each passing week.
In saying that, there’s no doubt the Volunteers’ most signature win came in their sixth game of the season against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban’s squad entered that matchup as 8.5-point road favorites, but a missed late field goal allowed the Volunteers to complete a drive that led to them sealing things with a game-winner of their own.
The consistency this offense has shown under Hendon Hooker has been prominent and is one of the biggest reasons this team finds itself in the College Football Playoff picture.
In the Polls/CFP Rankings
Poll
This Week
Last Week
CFP Rankings
1
N/A
AP Top 25
T-2
3
Coaches Poll
3
3
With their victory over Alabama at home and their continued dominant play during conference action, the Volunteers opened up with the College Football Playoff Rankings as the number-one team in the country.
College Football National Championship Winner Odds (+1000)
At +1000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Tennessee Volunteers own the fourth-highest odds to win the National Championship. Currently ahead of the Volunteers on the odds board are Ohio State, Georgia, and Alabama. Even with Tennessee boasting the number one ranking in the country, the Volunteers still sit well below the top three in terms of their overall National Title odds, with Ohio State (+200), Georgia (+200), and Alabama (+300) sitting comfortably.
SEC Conference Winner Odds (+500)
With +500 odds to win the SEC Conference, the Volunteers trail just Georgia (+100) and Alabama (+150). The winner of Georgia-Tennessee this weekend will likely punch their ticket to the SEC Championship game as the SEC East representative, while the Crimson Tide should have a leg up on the rest of the SEC West to play in the title game.
The Remaining Schedule
Nov. 5
at Georgia
Nov. 12
vs. Missouri
Nov. 19
at South Carolina
Nov. 26
at Vanderbilt
The game the Volunteers and their fans had circled since they completed the upset over the Crimson Tide was this weekend when they visit Athens, Georgia, for a date with the Bulldogs. The winner of this game will be well positioned in their chances to compete for the National Championship, especially in the case of Tennessee, who finished with three opponents after Georgia that they should be sizable favorites against.
This Week: @ Georgia (+8.5)
There are multiple matchups left in the regular season that should play a significant factor in the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings. Still, none of those will be bigger than Tennessee visiting Georgia this weekend. The Vols will take on the Bulldogs and enter this matchup as +8.5-point underdogs, which should feel familiar to Tennessee after entering the contest against Alabama with the same spread, albeit from home.
The Bulldogs have one of the top-ranked defenses in the country. In contrast, the Volunteers have the highest-scoring offense, which should lead to a fascinating showdown on Saturday afternoon from Sanford Stadium.
