What Are UCLA's National Championship Odds?

Rack up notable wins in college hoops, and quickly people will take notice. That’s exactly what the UCLA Bruins did in December, and suddenly they are classified as a legitimate national title contender. The Bruins sit within the top three in virtually every respected metric ranking.

At +1400, UCLA is tied with the third-shortest odds to win the national championship on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a look at UCLA’s chances and odds @ FanDuel:

College Basketball National Championship Winner +1400

The third-shortest odds (tied) don’t feel like a world of value, but the price does. With Houston (+700) as the favorite, it’s not hard to convince yourself that UCLA could be even better than the current favorite. This is an excellent price on a team with everything you want in a March Madness squad.

Tyger Campbell is a veteran point guard capable of creating his shot and playmaking for others, while Jaime Jaquez is developing into a bonafide star. It’s a starting lineup that boasts four upperclassmen, something that is vital for NCAA Tournament success.

Pac-12 Conference Winner +125

It’s a two-horse race out west between the Bruins and Arizona (+150) for the Pac-12 title. The Wildcats are another top ten program that boasts the top offense in the nation per KenPom, which makes them scary competition for this bet.

For this early in conference play, the number feels low. It is because of the lack of competition from the rest of the conference, but all it takes is one of Oregon, Arizona State, or USC to put it together to deal with more than Arizona atop this conference. You can stay away from this shorter price.

KenPom Offensive Rating: Third

UCLA finds its bread and butter within the arc. The Bruins rank fourth in the nation in the percentage of points coming on two-pointers at a whopping 64 percent. It was on display in their two most recent wins over Maryland and Kentucky, where they shot 20 three-pointers in two games.

Surprisingly, the team does not benefit from free throws. Just 12.7 percent of the team’s points come at the charity stripe, ranking 352nd in the country. If the Bruins could find the line at a slightly higher rate, this offense would be even more of a juggernaut.

KenPom Defensive Rating: 11th

UCLA is yet to allow 70 points in a win this season. Whatever struggles Mick Cronin saw in his defense in their back-to-back losses to Baylor and Illinois at the Roman Main Event last month seem to be alleviated as the Bruins dominated talented Maryland and Kentucky squads in the past week.

This is an improving side of the ball for a coach who prided himself on defense during his time with Cincinnati. It’s the weaker half of their game, but there’s plenty of growth already out of the Bruins.

Buy or Sell the Bruins?

Buying on the Bruins can wait. Sometimes timing and forward thinking can help you take advantage of getting the best price in the futures market. With no opponents within KenPom’s top 60 in their next four matchups, it feels like this number can only move in one direction over the next few weeks.

Holding off makes the most sense until after that stretch, when you will likely see a similar price down the road. And if UCLA finds a slip-up in one of their next four outings, you could be looking at an even higher price on Cronin’s squad. Hold off here until we pass the New Year.