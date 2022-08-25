What Are Wisconsin’s Big Ten Odds? Season Win Total Preview & Pick

You may not realize it, but the Wisconsin Badgers are at a crossroads heading into the 2022 campaign. Despite beginning the season ranked in the top 20 in each of the past four years (including No. 4 in 2018), they’ve finished in the AP Top 25 just once (2019) over that span. That’s more than the previous 14 seasons combined (finished ranked 12 times).

Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Big Ten Preview

2021 Record: 9-4 (6-3); Big Ten Finish: T-2nd in B1G West

AP Poll: No. 18 | Coaches Poll: No. 20 | PFF: No. 18 | SP+: No. 17

Head Coach: Paul Chryst: 65-23 (43-16) | 8th Season | Overall: 84-42

Offensive Coordinator: Bobby Engram (1st Season)

Defensive Coordinator: Jim Leonhard (6th season)

Futures Odds @ FanDuel

National Championship Odds: +10000

B1G Championship Odds: +1200

Win 10 Games: +175

Regular season Wins: OVER 9 +110 | UNDER 9 -130

2022 Sneak Peak

Origin of Optimism: Strong on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

Cause for Concern: A passing offense that was among the most inefficient in CFB.

Breakout Player: ILB Jordan Turner, Sophomore

It’s a disappointing 2022 if the Badgers finish unranked for the fourth time in five years.

It’s a successful 2022 if they win the B1G West for the first time since 2019.

X-Factor: Can new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram create a balanced attack?

Schedule

With Washington State at home as their most challenging out-of-conference game, the Badgers should start 3-0. That’s good because the conference slate is challenging with five road games, including trips to Ohio State, Michigan State, Iowa, and Nebraska.

OVER/UNDER 9 Wins

The defense lost eight starters but should be among the better units in the nation again. They should have a vintage Wisconsin running game with budding star Braelon Allen running behind a robust O-line. The question with the Badgers is, can they get enough passing offense from a unit that scored 20 points or less in six games last season, including all four losses? It’s hard to trust Graham Mertz (10 TDs, 11 INTs in 2021).

The nine wins feel spot on, don’t they? Depending on which way this offense goes, the Badgers could win anywhere between seven and ten games, with eight or nine most likely. If you shop around, you still might find an 8.5 out there.

On the positive side, consider that since 2019, they set a program record for their highest recruiting classes for three straight years. This is arguably their most talented team by that metric, so I was tempted to take the over at 8.5 (hard pass at nine). However, after Chryst averaged 11.3 wins in his first three seasons, he’s down to nine in his past three (full) seasons (including bowl wins).

If you decide to go with the over, Minnesota (home) is their finale. It leaves potential hedging opportunities with the underdog Gophers if Wisconsin sits on eight or nine wins.

The Pick

Pass