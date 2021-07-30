Which Newly Promoted Side Will Finish The Highest In The Premier League Table?

The Premier League will be home to three new clubs in the 2021-22 season as Norwich City, Watford, and Brentford have each made their way up from the Championship, with Norwich and Watford returning after going down for just one season. This is Brentford’s first-ever stint in the Premier League, and they will be the hosts of the league’s opening fixture when Arsenal comes to town on August 13th. With the FanDuel Sportsbook offering odds on which of these clubs will finish highest in the table, let’s look at which club has the best value at doing so this season.

Brentford +110

Brentford had made their rise to England’s top-flight through a “moneyball-like” revolution using expected goals, a modern soccer metric that owner Matthew Benham was aware of far before today’s wider audience had any clue what it was. Benham and his staff used this metric to help evaluate underrecruited players, sign them at a bargain, and sell them to bigger clubs. Their time spent as a middleman between overlooked players and larger clubs was one that helped them turn a profit that they continued to pump into their squad, ultimately aiding their arrival to the Premier League.

Manager Thomas Frank embraces the system and will ensure that Brentford won’t sit back and look to survive like many newly promoted sides do. The Bees played in 3-5-2, 4-3-3, and 4-4-1-1 formations during their three play-off matches with a progressive eye for goal. And they have been able to retain nearly the entirety of their squad throughout the summer, including star striker Ivan Toney. Toney has budded into yet another stud up top for Brentford with 31 goals and ten assists, enough to be named the top scorer of the Championship last season. This squad has stuck together, ownership has a serious upper hand through metrics, and they will play to win matches. Take Brentford to finish above both Watford and Norwich City at plus-money.