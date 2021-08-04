Who Has The Best Shot At Challenging Manchester City For The Title?

Manchester City has stood tall throughout the last four Premier League seasons, winning three of the last four titles and coming in 2nd to Liverpool the lone year they didn’t bring it home. They are a powerhouse throughout Europe and are favorites at -155 to win the league this season.

A few clubs within the top four will look to make a challenge at the title holders this season. With the return of center back Virgil Van Dijk and plenty others from an injury-laden season, Liverpool is a potential challenger after winning the league in 2019-20. After beating City three times in the span of 42 days, including in the Champions League final, Chelsea has proven that they can hang with the defending champions as well. This summer, Manchester United has made key signings in Jadon Sancho and the soon-to-be-announced Raphael Varané that may close the 12-point gap they had with City in the upcoming season.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering odds leading right up to opening night on who will lift the Premier League trophy after the final matchday. Here’s who we think has great value heading into the new season.

Manchester United To Win The Title (+900)

It was surprising that Manchester United seems to be getting the least attention as a legitimate title challenger after finishing last season above both Liverpool and Chelsea by five and seven points, respectively. The Red Devils have lost virtually nobody this summer, and after adding Sancho and Varané, they may be able to take the step to contend for the Premier League title. They were able to beat Manchester City 2-0 in a derby back in March, a match where they looked to have all the quality needed to keep up with Pep Guardiola’s side.

The key component that United was missing last season was their home form. After going an astonishing 12-7-0 in away matches last season, they came crashing down to Earth at home with an average 9-4-6 record, good for just sixth in the league. If manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær can squeeze out a few more points in home matches next season, it’s hard to see Manchester United not challenging for a Premier League title come next spring. Take a shot at United to get it down as this price is incredibly juicy for a side that came in second last season.