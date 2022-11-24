Who's Thankful, Who's Miserable at Thanksgiving in College Football

It’s that time of year again. It’s time for football, family, and food. It’s a time to be thankful and for some to be miserable in college football. As the sport prepares for rivalry week, it is time to look at the programs with a lot to be thankful for and the others stuck at the airport or in traffic and don’t like home-cooked meals.

So, from us here at SportsGrid, have a Happy Thanksgiving!

Programs to be Thankful

Georgia Bulldogs – The Bulldogs sit No. 1 at 11-0. They will be the favorites heading into the SEC Championship against LSU and should get the top seed in the College Football Playoff. There is plenty to be thankful for in Athens, and that’s before you even think about back-to-back championships.

TCU Horned Frogs – The Frogs are fourth in the College Football Playoff poll. They pulled off a terrific scramble field goal to knock off Baylor and sit 11-0. TCU hosts Iowa State this week and has clinched a spot in the Big XII title game.

UConn Huskies – The Huskies are going bowling for the first time since 2015 and are no longer the butt of jokes in college football. Their fan(s) had meaningful football to watch all fall before the calendar turned to basketball season. What Mora could you ask for?

USC Trojans – Thank you for Lincoln Riley. Thank you for Caleb Williams. Thank you for the move to the Big Ten. Thank you for removing divisions. The USC Trojans can be a dark horse in the College Football Playoff because of all of those things. They will need to beat Notre Dame and (likely) Oregon to get there, but the path is lit.

Programs in Misery

Texas A&M Aggies – For as much money the school and others have spent on this program, a potential 4-8 season is embarrassing. Texas A&M was supposed to compete for an SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff, but instead, will be sitting at home wondering how to raise over $85 million for Jimbo Fisher’s buyout. Yes, you read that correctly.

Miami Hurricanes – In a similar boat as A&M, but not quite the expectations. Boosters invested a lot of money into this program, which fell apart quickly. They got their guy in Mario Cristobal but sit at just 5-6 with a loss to Middle Tennessee State on the ledger. Would a win against Pitt to get to a bowl salvage anything?

Indiana Hoosiers – The Hoosiers are no strangers to misery, but this is more of an indictment of the athletic department than this particular version of the team. After starting 3-0 and knocking off Illinois, IU lost seven straight. Tom Allen’s buyout is $25.5 million, so he is not going anywhere. Athletics director Scott Dolson failed to capitalize on IU’s success in 2019 and 2020 and has Allen on radio shows begging fans for NIL money. A win over Michigan State last week nearly took them off this list, and a win over Purdue this week will make this a rebound season instead of a regressive season.

Northwestern Wildcats – The season could not have started better. A win on national TV over a conference opponent. However, that was the best things would get as the Wildcats have lost ten straight. But hey, they are getting a new stadium.