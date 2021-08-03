Who’s The Best Bet To Finish In The Premier League’s Top Six?

The Premier League season is just over a week away, and we are here to help you place some futures bets before kick-off on August 13th! FanDuel Sportsbook is offering odds on plenty of season-long wagers, including who will finish the season within the top six. Here is a side we believe has some value to do so for yet another Premier League season.

Leicester City To Finish Top Six (-125)

From fairy tale turned reality to a mainstay of the Premier League’s European spots, Leicester City has more than proved their top-flight longevity and that the 2016 Premier League triumph was no fluke. The Foxes have had two fifth-place finishes in their last two seasons while narrowly missing out on the top four in both seasons, still an incredible accomplishment for a club its size.

They also only seem to be improving their squad. After splashing £40m to secure RB Salzburg forward Patson Daka and Lille midfielder Boubakaray Soumaré, Leicester has shown that they mean business in their ultimate push for Champions League play in the next season. They have not lost much by way of departures but will be holding their breath to see if starlet midfielder James Maddison will stay with the club for the upcoming season. Striker Jamie Vardy will continue to be one of the league’s best strikers and demands the utmost attention of the best center backs, even at the age of 34.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has Leicester City in a great position, and although other clubs across Europe expressed interest in stealing him away, he ensured that he was content as the Leicester boss. It’s a solid price on a side that has achieved this feat in the last two seasons and has only gotten better with the same nucleus of players. Take the Foxes to finish top six in the Premier League this season.