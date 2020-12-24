Wisconsin vs Michigan State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions & Betting Insights for College Basketball Game

Wisconsin vs Mich State Basketball Game Info

No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 12 Michigan State Spartans (6-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Date: Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Breslin Center – East Lansing, MI

Coverage: FOX

Wisconsin vs Mich State Spread & Odds

Moneyline: WIS: (-134) | MSU: (+114)

Spread: WIS: -1.5 (-118) | MSU: +1.5 (-104)

Total: 139.5 – Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: WIS: (50%) | MSU: (50%)

Odds to Win NCAAM National Championship: WIS: (+1900) | MSU: (+2000)

Wisconsin vs Mich State Prediction & Pick

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI).

Wisconsin: 49.8%

Michigan State: 50.2%

Wisconsin vs Mich State Head-to-Head Results & Betting Trends

– Wisconsin defeated Michigan State, 64-63, in the last head-to-head meeting between these teams on Feb. 1, 2020.

– Michigan State is 4-1 in its last five head-to-head meetings with Wisconsin.

– Michigan State is 8-2 in its last 10 head-to-head meetings with Wisconsin.

– Wisconsin defeated Nebraska, 67-53, in its most recent game on Dec. 22, 2020.

– Michigan State lost to Northwestern, 79-65, in its most recent game on Dec. 20, 2020.

