World Cup Best Bets: Argentina vs. Netherlands | Quarter-Finals

Lionel Messi is looking to win his first World Cup, leading Argentina into their toughest matchup against the Oranje of Netherlands.

Argentina vs. Netherlands Game Odds on FanDuel

Argentina Moneyline (+125) | Draw (+200) | Netherlands Moneyline (+250)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (+148) | Under 2.5 (-182)

Odds to Qualify For Semi-Finals:

Argentina (-154) | Netherlands (+126)

History has given us some thrillers between these sides, with some of the most iconic World Cup moments coming from this matchup. In 1978, Argentina beat the Netherlands 3-1 in an electric final to win their first World Cup. In 1998, Dennis Bergkamp avenged the Oranje by sinking Argentina with a late winner in the Quarter-Finals. However, the goals have dried up as of late. The last two World Cup matches between these teams have produced goalless draws, with the Bergkamp winner being the last goal scored between these sides.

Argentina vs. Netherlands Game Information

Location: Lusail Iconic Stadium | Lusail, Qatar

Date: Dec. 9 | Time: 2:00 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

Argentina vs. Netherlands Game Preview

Argentina is three wins from completing the Lionel Messi fairytale and cementing him as the G.O.A.T. of soccer. Messi dominated in the Round of 16, his 1000th career game, scoring a beautiful goal while pulling the strings of a fluid attack that troubled Australia throughout the evening. Julian Alvarez has been phenomenal in Qatar, taking over as the starting striker in his debut tournament and scoring two goals in three games.

The Albicelestes head into this match with a few fresh injury concerns, as Angel Di Maria and Papu Gomez are doubtful for the Quarter-Final.

On the other hand, the Netherlands has its own Cinderella story. Dealing with health problems throughout his tenure as coach, Louis Van Gaal has stuck by and produced one of the most complete Dutch teams the world has ever seen. It is surely the 71-year-old’s last chance to get his hands on a World Cup, and Virgil Van Dijk mentioned how important that is to the rest of the squad.

The Oranje have impressed on both sides of the ball this tournament, easing through their Round of 16 matchup against the United States in a 3-1 win. They remain undefeated in Qatar, only allowing two goals in four games. The same lineup from last time out is expected to be fielded versus Argentina.

This match is going to be a tactician’s dream. Fast-paced, fluid football is expected from both sides, as neither will sit back and defend. Both teams want possession, and neither side plays with an isolated striker, resulting in a creative attack.

With not much to separate the sides, don’t be surprised to see extra time. When the two played in the 2014 World Cup Semi-Finals, Argentina advanced on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate.

Argentina vs. Netherlands Players to Watch

Lionel Messi (ARG)

Julian Alvarez (ARG)

Enzo Fernandez (ARG)

Alexis Mac Allister (ARG)

Cristian Romero (ARG)

Emiliano Martinez (ARG)

Memphis Depay (NED)

Cody Gakpo (NED)

Virgil van Dijk (NED)

Denzel Dumfries (NED)

Frenkie de Jong (NED)

Current Odds to Win the FIFA World Cup:

Argentina (+550) | Netherlands (+1500)

Argentina vs. Netherlands Best Bets

Both Teams To Score (+104)

The attacking quality will be on full display in this one. Both teams have scored in every single game at this tournament, and both have scored at least two goals in three of their four games so far. I expect a high-tempo game with both defenses being stretched out, as the attacking talents on either side are undeniable. The Netherlands is known for being able to take their chances, and Argentina possesses the best player in the world.

Give me both teams to score at + odds despite what recent history between these two sides has shown us.

Over 2.5 Total Goals (+148)

Sticking with a similar theme, I expect one team to get on the front foot early and grab a goal in the first half. This sets up the opportunity for more goals to be scored, as the losing side will have to open things up and attack all-out if they want to qualify for the next round.

The collective firepower both teams possess makes taking the over a tempting option.