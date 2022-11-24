World Cup Best Bets: England vs. USA

Well, isn’t this a tasty one? If we set sport aside, purely from a historical perspective, this is one of the most exciting matches of the group stage. These countries don’t like each other. An interesting note: England has never beaten the USA in a World Cup match, losing once and drawing once.

England started their World Cup journey in dominating fashion. Much has been made about Gareth Southgate’s fondness for defensive tactics. There was none of that as England showed up and showed off. Five different players scored, flashing their embarrassing wealth of attacking talent.

It was a tale of two halves when Wales and the USA met in their first group stage match. The US played well in the opening 45 minutes, with Timothy Weah opening the scoring. With Wales trailing at the half, they broke through, with Walker Zimmerman fouling Gareth Bale in the penalty area.

USA vs. England Game Information

Location: Al Bayt Stadium | Al Khor, Qatar

Al Bayt Stadium | Al Khor, Qatar Date: Nov. 25 | Time: 2:00 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

USA vs. England Game Odds on FanDuel

Moneyline: England (-185) | Draw (+320) | USA (+500)

Does the line tell us anything about this match? Not really. England is the stronger side, but it will not be a walk in the park. If Saudi Arabia can knock Lionel Messi and Argentina off, Gregg Berhalter and his USA side can sneak out a result against the Three Lions.

This is going to be a physical game. England didn’t have to deal with that against Iran, but Wales and the USA was a hard-fought affair. This match is likely to resemble the latter. If the USMNT doesn’t get a result here – it sets up a must-win game against Iran, a less-than-ideal scenario.

I’d be taking England on the Moneyline if this line was still at (-160). Since their opening win, the line has moved further away. So, I’m not getting involved with any straight moneyline picks. These are my better bets on the board for this critical match.

USA vs. England Props & Parlays on FanDuel

Both Teams To Score? YES (-110)

England To WIN and Both Teams To Score? (+224)

Harry Kane Anytime Goalscorer (-110)

Despite both sides playing well in their openers, they both allowed goals to weaker opposition than they will be facing here. England and the USA are vulnerable in defense. There are capable goalscorers on both sides, so expecting a clean sheet from either of them seems unreasonable.

Let’s take this one step further. Who do I think is going to win this game? In a word, England. They can win the entire competition and should put themselves in a strong position to win the group. The USA will be a more challenging test than Iran, but England is the superior side.

Harry Kane is the man I have pegged to win the Golden Boot. In England’s 6-2 win over Iran, Kane did everything but score. He assisted Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford, all while he pulled defenders out of position all game. It was chaos for the Iranian defense.

This will likely be a slightly more restrained England performance and a tighter match. That’s where Kane thrives. With 51 goals in 76 matches for the Three Lions, he’s bound to find the scoresheet soon.