World Cup Best Bets: France vs. Morocco Semi-finals

Representing a whole continent as the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals, Morocco has a massive test ahead of them as they limp into their semi-final against the defending World Cup champions.

France vs. Morocco Game Odds on FanDuel

France Moneyline (-185) | Draw (+280) | Morocco Moneyline (+600)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (+128) | Under 2.5 (-156)

Odds to Qualify For Semi-Finals:

France (-440) | Morocco (+320)

The Atlas Lions defeated Portugal 1-0 to reach the final four, while France sent co-favorite England home via a 2-1 scoreline to keep their hopes of back-to-back titles alive. The winner of this game takes on the winner of Argentina vs. Croatia.

The Moroccans’ performance against Portugal defined their tournament run so far. They have been the best defensive team at the tournament, only allowing one goal and playing their best football by containing the other team’s strengths. Morocco has now beaten Belgium, Spain, and Portugal to reach this stage, and who’s to say they don’t have a chance against the French?

On the other hand, Les Bleus has proven their doubters wrong, overcoming injuries to continue playing some of the best soccer in the world. Clear favorites to win the World Cup after disposing of England, France can lean on their experience to take them through the rest of the tournament. The French seek to become the first European team to reach back-to-back finals since 1938.

The two sides have played each other 11 times before, with France winning seven meetings.

France vs. Morocco Game Information

Location: Al Bayt Stadium | Al Khor, Qatar

Date: Dec. 14 | Time: 2:00 p.m. ET | TV: FOX

France is the favorite heading into this match due to convincingly beating England and coming into the tournament as defending champions. Mainly using the same group, Les Bleus haven’t skipped a beat, playing the same style of football that won them the title in 2018. Kylian Mbappe leads the tournament in goal scoring with five, and Olivier Giroud made history in Qatar, becoming France’s all-time leading goalscorer. The team looks unbeatable heading into the semi-final, having won three straight World Cup semi-finals they have been in.

Les Bleus are healthy heading into this match with no new injuries and should be confident enough to reach the final easily. France has never lost a World Cup game in which Mbappe has started, making that ten straight wins.

Morocco looks to continue its Cinderella run in Qatar but faces its biggest test. Unfortunately, they head into this match with some health concerns. Defender Romain Saiss had to be stretchered off during the quarter-final, and Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi have been playing through injuries.

The Atlas Lions have impressed defensively, only allowing one goal and going undefeated thus far. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has been one of the breakout players of the tournament and has been the hero over their two knockout matches. Thankfully, Nayef Aguerd is in line to return to the defense. Morocco hopes to be the first African nation to ever reach a World Cup semi-final.

France vs Morocco Players to Watch

Kylian Mbappe (FRA)

Olivier Giroud (FRA)

Antoine Griezmann (FRA)

Aurelien Tchouameni (FRA)

Raphael Varane (FRA)

Theo Hernandez (FRA)

Hugo Lloris (FRA)

Achraf Hakimi (MAR)

Hakim Ziyech (MAR)

Sofyan Amrabat (MAR)

Yassine Bounou (MAR)

Sofiane Boufal (MAR)

Nayef Aguerd (MAR)

Current Odds to Win the FIFA World Cup:

France (+115) | Morocco (+1100)

France vs. Morocco Best Bets

Second Half to Have Most Goals (+120)

This bet has been a winner in all knockout stage matches, and I expect that to continue. This prop has hit in every French game since their opener, and Morocco will play tight the first half, hoping to go into the break tied.

Morocco has conceded one goal all tournament, so it will be tough for the French to break them down early. I expect it to be tied by halftime and would also suggest taking the first-half draw at +105. The second half will be more interesting than the first, with both teams eventually chasing a goal.

Olivier Giroud Anytime Goal (+195)

France’s all-time goalscorer will break another record and become the oldest player to ever score five goals at a World Cup. This game will be perfect for his style of play, as Morocco defends deep and will frustrate the French, giving them minimal space but allowing for crosses to come into the box.

That is where Giroud thrives, as evident from his game-winning goal against England. He is in fine form, and I’ll back that to continue. Even though Morocco doesn’t give up as many chances, France will crack the code as the game progresses, and Giroud only needs one opportunity.