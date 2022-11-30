World Cup Group E: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16

With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.

The four teams in Group F are Spain, Japan, Costa Rica, and Germany. All sides still have a chance to advance to the Round of 16.

Current Group E Standings

Team Points Spain 4 points (+7 goal differential) Japan 3 points (0 goal differential) Costa Rica 3 points (-6 goal differential) Germany 1 point (-1 goal differential)

Results Through Two Games

Japan 2, Germany 1

Spain 7, Costa Rica 0

Costa Rica 1, Japan 0

Spain 1, Germany 1

Third Matchups

Spain vs. Japan (2 p.m. ET)

Germany vs. Costa Rica (2 p.m. ET)

How Each Group E Team Can Advance to Round of 16