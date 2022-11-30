World Cup Group E: How Each Team Can Advance to Round of 16
Zachary Cook
With third matchups underway for the World Cup group stage, it’s time to look into how each team can advance to the Round of 16.
The four teams in Group F are Spain, Japan, Costa Rica, and Germany. All sides still have a chance to advance to the Round of 16.
Current Group E Standings
Team
Points
Spain
4 points (+7 goal differential)
Japan
3 points (0 goal differential)
Costa Rica
3 points (-6 goal differential)
Germany
1 point (-1 goal differential)
Results Through Two Games
Japan 2, Germany 1
Spain 7, Costa Rica 0
Costa Rica 1, Japan 0
Spain 1, Germany 1
Third Matchups
Spain vs. Japan (2 p.m. ET)
Germany vs. Costa Rica (2 p.m. ET)
How Each Group E Team Can Advance to Round of 16
Spain will win Group E if they pick up a victory or tie against Japan. Another avenue they can advance is if they lose to Japan but have a better goal differential than Germany or Costa Rica if tied in points.
Japan can also win Group E if they defeat Spain. They will also advance to the Round of 16 if they tie and have a better goal differential than Costa Rica or Germany, assuming one of them finishes with four points.
Even after losing 7-0 in Game 1, Costa Rica can still capture Group E if they defeat Germany and Spain draws with Japan. They can also advance to the Round of 16 with a victory or tie and a Spain win over Japan.
Germany will advance if they defeat Costa Rica and Spain defeats Japan. They will also have a path to move on if they win and Spain ties Japan, in addition to having a better goal difference or more goals scored than Japan.
