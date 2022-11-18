World Cup Group Stages: Group F Best Bets

On November 20, the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar. For the first time, the world’s biggest tournament is being played in November, bringing more unpredictability to an already unpredictable sport. Although it’s bound to be a strange World Cup, a month of incredible soccer awaits.

Let’s look at one of the more star-studded groups: Group F.

Odds to win Group F: Belgium (-140), Croatia (+200), Morocco (+900), Canada (+1000)

Belgium (-140): The most underwhelming top nation over the last decade, Belgium, comes into the World Cup as the favorite to win their group. Kevin De Bruyne and Co. breezed through qualifying, winning six out of eight games in one of the more challenging groups, which included Wales and the Czech Republic. The Red Devils had their best-ever finish at the 2018 World Cup, placing third and losing out to France in the semi-finals. However, their defense is their weakest link. Belgium’s golden generation arrives in Qatar for its last hurrah, and they are undervalued to win it all at +1700.

Croatia (+200): Runners up from the 2018 World Cup, Croatia is another team whose golden generation is coming to an end. Looking for one last shot at the coveted trophy, the Vatreni are predicted to place second in Group F. The team still relies on the reliable midfield trio of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, and Marcelo Brozovic. They should lead the team into the Round of 16 with a sturdy defense behind them. The only question marks surround their forwards, whose inexperience might make it hard to score goals.

Morocco (+900): Morocco is one of the biggest wild cards heading into this tournament. No one can predict how they will do. Dominating their qualifiers, Morocco was the only African team to go undefeated with a 6-0 record. They outscored their opponents 20-1 during that stretch. However, after a poor showing at the African Cup of Nations, Morocco fired their manager, appointing a new one just months ago. It is hard to predict how this team will react to such an eventful few months, with oddsmakers giving them just a 29 percent chance to qualify for the next round.

Canada (+1000): Another wild card heading into Qatar is Canada, who have reached the World Cup for only the second time in their nation’s history. The last time in 1986, the Canucks didn’t even score a goal, but this time seems different. Canada’s squad is filled with players who play in the top European leagues and possesses an exciting attack led by Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David. They breezed through qualifying, winning CONCACAF while scoring the most goals and allowing the fewest. These young dogs will be barking, and depending on how fit Davies is, the Canucks could make an unexpected run into the knockout stages.

Players to watch from Group F:

Kevin De Bruyne (BEL)

Romelu Lukaku (BEL)

Youri Tielemans (BEL)

Thibaut Courtois (BEL)

Luka Modric (CRO)

Mateo Kovacic (CRO)

Achraf Hakimi (MAR)

Hakim Ziyech (MAR)

Alphonso Davies (CAN)

Jonathan David (CAN)

Jonathan Osorio (CAN)

Odds to qualify from Group F: Belgium (-550), Croatia (-270), Morocco (+200), Canada (+280)

Best Bets for Group F:

Belgium to win Group F (-140)

As mentioned, Belgium is undervalued and should be one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Romelu Lukaku is one of the best scorers in the world when playing for the Red Devils and Kevin De Bruyne is a game-changer who will dominate every team in this group. Don’t overthink it and take the free money, as Belgium should come out on top of Group F.

Canada double chance vs. Croatia (+100)

Take the double chance in soccer whenever there is good value. Double chance means that we win our bet as long as Canada doesn’t lose. The Canucks will probably lose their opening game against Belgium, meaning their match against Croatia becomes much more important. They will play with their tournament lives on the line, and Canada’s young guns will steal at least a point against this aging Croatian squad.

Canada to qualify (+280)

If we’re expecting Canada to grab a point against Croatia, it puts them in a prime position to qualify for the Round of 16. With their last game against Morocco, and Croatia’s last game against Belgium, the Canucks can sneak into the knockout stages. Expect Canada to use this tournament to announce itself on the international stage, and a Cinderella-type run will do that. They have the talent, and with question marks surrounding the Croatian and Moroccan teams, Canada’s cohesive unit can grind out the necessary results to surprise the world.