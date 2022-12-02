World Cup Round of 16 Best Bets: Argentina vs. Australia

Making just the second knockout stage appearance in the nation’s history, Australia will face Argentina in an all-or-nothing game.

Argentina vs. Australia Game Odds on FanDuel

Argentina Moneyline (-550) | Draw (+600) | Australia Moneyline (+1100)

Total Goals: Over 2.5 (-126) | Under 2.5 (+104)

Odds to qualify for Quarter-Finals:

Argentina (-2000) | Australia (+1240)

Argentina vs. Australia Game Preview

Clear favorites to qualify for the next round, Argentina heads into this match with only one loss in their last 39 games. The team has found its groove, bouncing back from their opening loss with consecutive 2-0 wins over Mexico and Poland, respectively. Lionel Messi has scored two goals and was the catalyst in leading his team into the Round of 16. Julian Alvarez has also been phenomenal, taking over as the starting striker in his debut tournament.

Impressing defensively, the Albicelestes have only allowed two goals in three games. They head into this match with no new injuries, as manager Lionel Scaloni confirmed Messi and Angel Di Maria have shrugged off fitness concerns.

On the other hand, the Socceroos have had a dream tournament, and the fans back home are loving it. After losing their opening match to France, the squad bounced back, winning 1-0 against Tunisia and Denmark. Not known for their attacking prowess, it will be hard for Australia to break down the stingy Argentinian backline. The good news, the Socceroos are fully fit.

The reality is Argentina is the more talented squad and has a lot more experience on the big stage. They are rejuvenated after being embarrassed by Saudi Arabia and are looking to take advantage of the “easier” side of the bracket to make a run at the World Cup. Despite this, Australia has shown its capability on the defensive end, and its low block will prove challenging for Argentina to break down.

Argentina vs. Australia Players to Watch

Lionel Messi (ARG)

Julian Alvarez (ARG)

Angel Di Maria (ARG)

Enzo Fernandez (ARG)

Alexis Mac Allister (ARG)

Cristian Romero (ARG)

Aaron Mooy (AUS)

Mathew Leckie (AUS)

Mathew Ryan (AUS)

Craig Goodwin (AUS)

Odds to win the World Cup:

Argentina (+490) | Australia (+21000)

Argentina vs. Australia Best Bets

Messi Anytime Goalscorer (-125)

A man on a mission, Messi has been playing lights out at the World Cup. He scored two goals through the group stages and has been involved in almost every chance created for his team. The GOAT has a fantastic goalscoring record, with 14 goals in just 22 matches, and is in one of the best forms of his illustrious career. Messi also takes all the set pieces for Argentina, including penalty shots.

Back the best in the world to score a goal and lead his team into the Quarter-Finals. I would even tease him to score two at +360.

Under 2.5 Total Goals (+106)

Both teams are coming off two clean sheets in a row, so I’m expecting a low-scoring game. Australia has found its footing defensively and will keep 11 men behind the ball for most of the game, attempting to frustrate Argentina. I see this tactic being effective on Saturday, with a swarm of defenders constantly attacking the ball and a committed midfield denying passes between the lines.

I expect Argentina to win, but they won’t take any risks after being shocked by Saudi Arabia. Game management will be critical for both sides, which usually results in a low-scoring affair.