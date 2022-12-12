World Cup Semi-Final Best Bets: Croatia vs. Argentina
Ryan May
Argentina’s population is well over 45 million, while Croatia’s is under four million. For the Croatians to be in a second straight World Cup semi-final is a massive achievement that cannot be overlooked. Unfortunately, they appear to be running into Lionel Messi at his best. Can the greatest of all time finally get his World Cup?
Few thought Croatia would make it this far. “They’re too old,” “they have no forwards,” and “they just aren’t good enough” were all said. Croatia turned around and flipped the world the bird. In 2018, this team made the World Cup final. Why did we doubt them? They aren’t flashy or trendy, but damn, are they good at footy. After knocking off Brazil in the Quarter-finals, it’s time to stop underestimating the 2018 finalists.
The word destiny has been thrown around frequently when referencing Messi and his Argentinian compatriots. The World Cup is the one tournament that has eluded Messi. International success finally arrived in the form of the Copa America, but everyone, Messi included, knows this is the one he craves. His fiercest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, has already been knocked out of the competition, and the pre-tournament favorite Brazil was sent packing. The stars are aligning, other than the not-so-small factor of Luka Modric and his Croatian wall.
Argentina vs. Croatia Game Information
Location: Lusail Stadium | Lusail, Qatar
Date: Dec. 13 | Time: 2:00 p.m. ET | TV: FOX
How have these sides done against each other historically? In five matches, Croatia has two wins, as does Argentina, with a 0-0 draw being the other result. Croatia scored seven to Argentina’s five, but Lionel Messi scored two goals himself. The most recent meeting was in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, resulting in a 3-0 Croatian win.
Argentina vs. Croatia Game Odds on FanDuel
Odds To Qualify: Argentina (-290) | Croatia (+225)
For a second straight match, Croatia is being disrespected by the books. They boast a stunning midfield trio of Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, and Mateo Kovacic. Easily the best remaining in the tournament. Messi’s presence and Argentina’s football heritage weigh heavily on these lines. La Albiceleste has not been an easy watch throughout this World Cup, often left relying on Messi’s brilliance. They have quality around the pitch, from Lisandro Martinez at the back to Julian Alvarez upfront, but they are not the swashbuckling Argentines of years past.
I can’t hide it. I’m desperate to see Messi lift the World Cup. That said, I fear Croatia’s big-game experience will cause his Argentinian teammates significant trouble. It’s often not the prettiest football that wins knockout tournaments. Croatia fits the bill, and Argentina’s prospects of winning the midfield battle are slim to none.
Let’s get into how I’ll be betting on this one.
Croatia vs. Argentina Props & Parlays on FanDuel
Lionel Messi to Score or Assist (-160)
Both Teams To Score (+120)
At -160, the line is not the tastiest, but it’d be silly not to expect Messi to have a hand in a goal in this match. With four goals and two assists in five games, bet on the GOAT to create a goal or score one himself.
I’m expecting a low-scoring contest. However, given Argentina’s attacking brilliance (read: Leo Messi) and Croatia’s ability to hit back on the counterattack, we will roll with both teams to score in the match.
If it turns out to be low-scoring, it will frustrate Argentinian fans. Still, Croatia’s quality cannot be underestimated, and neither can Messi playing in memory of his godfather, the great Diego Maradona.
