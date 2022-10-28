BETTING NCAA NCAAF
01:25 PM, October 28, 2022

Wyoming Cowboys vs. Hawai'i Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Wyoming Cowboys (5-3) @ Hawai’i Warriors (2-6)

Date: Oct. 30 | Time: 12:00 a.m. ET | TV: Spectrum Sports

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Wyoming Cowboys  Open -10.5   -115   O 49.5   -110   -450  
 Current -10.5   -110   50.5   -110   -410  
Hawai’i Warriors  Open +10.5   -105   U 49.5   -110   +340  
 Current +10.5   -110   50.5   -110   +315  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Wyoming is 8-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 51.6 points per game which has been on average 3.9 points over the line for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Hawai’i is 6-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 60.1 points per game which has been on average 0.6 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Wyoming and Hawai’i average 55.8 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 4.8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Wyoming is 5-6-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -0.3 points per game which has been on average 1.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Hawai’i is 6-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -1.2 points per game which has been on average 1.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Wyoming and Hawai’i average -0.5 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.