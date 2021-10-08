Wyoming vs. Air Force Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Wyoming (38.8%) vs. Air Force (61.2%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Wyoming +190 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Air Force -6 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Wyoming Cowboys (4-0) travel to Falcon Stadium to take on the Air Force Falcons (4-1) in a Mountain West Conference showdown on Saturday, October 9.

While Wyoming is off to a 4-0 start, the ride hasn’t always been smooth. They knocked off FCS school Montana State by only three points in the opener, allowed 43 points in a win over Northern Illinois, blew out Ball State, and squeaked out a 24-22 win over lowly UCONN.

A win is a win, but diving into each of those games reveals some apparent flaws on this Cowboy team. UCONN isn’t a good football team (0-5), and they led Wyoming 16-10 at one point in the fourth quarter. That can’t be happening for any team I’m looking to bet.

This Air Force team has been solid, going 4-1 while mostly taking care of business. Their lone loss came against Utah State in which their pass defense was exposed. Wyoming hasn’t averaged 200 yards passing in a season since 2016, so they don’t appear poised to exploit the Falcons’ biggest weakness best. The Cowboys like to keep it on the ground (43 rushing attempts per game), which plays into the strength of this Falcons defense (90 rushing yards per game allowed on only 3.3 yards per carry).

The Cowboys are typically a much stronger team at home, where they enjoy a strong home-field advantage playing in the Laramie altitude. They’ve struggled to cover spreads on the road, going just 1-7-1 ATS in their past nine games as the away team.

Air Force has mostly taken care of business at home, winning 11 of the past 13 games at Falcon Stadium.

We agree with the model and are laying the points with Air Force.

Pick: Air Force -5.5