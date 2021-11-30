2021 Hero World Challenge Betting Preview

This week we have an elite field of 20 pros playing a Tiger Woods hosted event as the 2021 Hero World Challenge will take place from Albany Golf Course in The Bahamas.

Tourney / Course Overview

This no-cut, four-day event will feature the very best the sport has to offer, as five of the top seven and 15 of the top 20 ranked golfers in OWGR will be vying for the title. This 7,309-yard Par 72 is hosting for the sixth time in seven years (last year’s event was canceled due to COVID). Although it is on an island, it offers a links style layout filled with windswept dunes and several strategically placed water hazards.

The Picks

While this is obviously not a Major, WGC, or even a prestigious tournament, Brooks Koepka (+2000) has always been one to flex his muscles when competing against the best of the best in the game. We know he must be quite chipper this week after demolishing his nemesis, Bryson DeChambeau, in “The Match V” at the Wynn this past Friday afternoon. I love the value here on Koepka to parlay the positive energy from Vegas into a great week in the Bahamas. I also would play his First Round Leader prop because, with him, it’s either going to be all or nothing in an event like this.

A proven method of making money betting on golf is to back Xander Schauffele (+1200) in events that do not have a cut (Tour Championship and other WGC events), have a small, invitational type field (Sentry Tournament of Champions), and non-sanctioned PGA events (The Olympics). Like Koepka, Schauffele is one of the most competitive guys in the game and always brings his best stuff when battling the other elites. At 12/1 in this event of just 20 players, the number is right to back him to continue his small field success.

The Card

Brook Koepka Outright (+2000)

Xander Schauffele (+1200)

Tony Finau > Justin Rose Tournament Matchup (-110)

All Golf predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid