2021 RSM Classic Betting Preview

The PGA TOUR makes its last stop of the 2021 calendar season at Sea Island Resort in Sea Island, GA, for the RSM Classic.

Tourney / Course Overview

This 7,005-yard Par 70 Tom Fazio redesign projects to have us back to a birdie fest type of tournament after a nice run of three weeks where the #MakeGolfCoursesHard movement had gained some serious momentum. However, there are many water hazards throughout the course here, so it is by no means a bomb-and-gauge strategy that will translate to success. As one of the shorter courses the pros will play all season, we want to look for players in recent form with driving accuracy, wedge proximity, and putting on Bermuda greens.

The past three installments of this tournament have gone to a playoff, and last year Robert Streb came up with one of the shots of the year as he hit a wedge to mere inches on the second playoff hole against Kevin Kisner to claim his second PGA TOUR title.

The Picks

This is the last full-field betting event for the PGA Tour in 2021, and this board does have some value for outrights in the middle tier of odds. I will start with one player further north on the betting board, and that is Tom Hoge. This 32-year-old tour grinder has played in every event this season, churning out some solid results with six of seven cuts made, including two Top 20 finishes. Hoge had his best results on courses that favor lower scoring, so this is a prime spot to back him for Top 20 (+450) and Top 10 (+1000) props.

A great target in the middle of the betting board is Max Homa (+7000). The winner of this year’s Fortinet Championship continues to be disrespected in the betting markets as he sits near a bunch of players who have never won on TOUR. Don’t forget Homa won three tournaments in the past two seasons. The 30-year-old does not have one facet of the game he will overwhelm you with but is a solid all-around player who hangs his hat with his wedge play and accurate driving. Play his Top 10 prop as well as the winning ticket this week.

It has been nearly three years since Justin Rose (+5000) won on the PGA TOUR, but he has been in the best form of his recent career heading into this tournament. Rose ranks inside the top 10 in this field in Proximity to the hole from 100-125 yards and does his best putting on Bermuda greens. Some may overlook him here at 50/1, given he has not performed of late, but keep the faith with the former number one ranked player in the world to get back to his winning ways at Sea Island.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Card

Tom Hoge Top 20 (+450)

Tom Hoge Top 10 (+1000)

Max Homa Top 10 (+700)

Max Homa Outright (+7000)

Justin Rose Outright (+5000)

All PGA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid