Bryson DeChambeau British Open Outlook

Bryson DeChambeau British Open Breakdown

Bryson DeChambeau is listed at 20-1 to win the Open Championship, and one has to wonder if his overall skill set will play well on a links golf course like Royal St. George’s.

Though DeChambeau is well known for his ability to drive the ball off the tee, over the last couple of months, the California native has struggled with his approach shot at distances of 100 yards or less — particularly towards the right quadrants of the greens. If he struggles with that part of his game this week, he could find himself playing more sand wedges than he’d normally like.

There’s no question there will be plenty on in plate as he tries to adjust to having a new caddy on his bag after parting ways with caddie Tim Tucker. DeChambeau and Tucker were together for almost his entire Tour career, including all eight of his wins and his U.S. Open Championship. He’ll now turn to Brian Zeigler, who doesn’t have any experience as a professional caddy.

Thus, when you sum it all up, there are more questions than answers about his game going into the final major of the calendar year.

