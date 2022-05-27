Charles Schwab Challenge Tournament Insights

The PGA Championship is in the rear-view mirror and the attention now shifts to this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. With several big names in the field, let’s have a look at the latest insights as the Tour season continues.

Tournament Favorite: Justin Thomas (+1100)

Following his dramatic victory at last week’s PGA Championship, it is no surprise to see Justin Thomas as the odds-on-favorite at +1100. This will be Thomas’s third straight year competing at Colonial, where he finished tied for 40th and tied for 10th in his two prior showings. If there is a reason for pause, it is the possibility of a letdown performance given the whirlwind nature of his Major triumph.

Notables: Scottie Scheffler (+1200), Collin Morikawa (+1800)

Highest Ticket%: Jordan Spieth (8.3%)

Holding the highest ticket percentage is three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth (8.3%). Spieth had a disappointing showing last week in the year’s second Major, finishing tied for 34th at four over par. However, he had been playing very well prior, winning the RBC Heritage, and finishing runner-up at the AT&T Byron Nelson in his previous two starts. Now, Spieth tackles Colonial, where he has had tremendous success throughout his career. The 28-year-old won the event in 2016 and has posted two second-place finishes, including one at last year’s tournament.

Notables: Collin Morikawa (6.7%), Viktor Hovland (6.0%)

Highest Ticket%: Collin Morikawa (15.6%)

Despite missing the cut at Southern Hills, bettors are expecting a bounce-back performance from Collin Morikawa, as the 25-year-old owns the highest handle percentage (15.6%). Surprisingly, Morikawa has not won on American soil in over a year – the only golfer ranked inside the top ten who has failed to do so. He does have two runner-up finishes this season, however, and could very well break through this week at Colonial, where he lost in a playoff in 2020.

Notables: Jordan Spieth (12.8%), Viktor Hovland (10.4%)