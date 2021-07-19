Collin Morikawa Paid Big Odds Winning The Open Championship

Collin Morikawa Paid Off on Huge Odds

Collin Morikawa came away with the victory at the British Open this weekend in his debut at the event. He was 35-to-1 before the tournament started and was +600 to finish in the top five and +105 to finish inside the top 30. The books didn’t do as well as you would expect on an American winner of the Open Championship.

For the FanDuel Sportsbook, it was never going to be a good result in a world where he was as close as he was on Sunday afternoon and managed to convert it in the manner that he did. They took a hit on the event overall, but the handle was strong, and the event was incredible.

It’s not often we see weather like that in an Open Championship, and I think it showed links golf in all of its glory. Morikawa was a deserving winner, and to win two majors on his debut as a rookie in both of those events has never been done before. It was a phenomenal performance from Morikawa. We are certainly going to see a lot of him in the future at just 24 years old.