Gdula’s Golf Simulations and Betting Picks: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Volatility is the name of the game in golf, and picking winners isn’t easy. With fields of 150-plus golfers sometimes being separated by how a putt or two falls each week, predicting golf can be absurdly tough.

We’ll never be able to capture everything that goes into a golfer’s expectations for a week, but we can try to account for that by simulating out the weekend and seeing what happens.

The Process

Over the years, I have made plenty of tweaks to my original golf model, which uses a combination of the OWGR’s field strength numbers and datagolf’s field strength numbers to adjust each golfer’s score relative to the field (on the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and the Korn Ferry Tour).

The ultimate goal is to place a score from the Waste Management Open, the BMW International Open, and the Knoxville Open on level playing fields. This adjusted strokes metric lets me see how golfers are performing across all tours. From there, a golfer’s adjusted stroke data is combined with their round-to-round variance to see how the field is likely to perform when playing out the event thousands of times.

In addition to that long-term adjusted form, I factor in course-level adjustments for course fit.

I run a second model that uses more granular strokes gained data, which allows me to very easily adjust for course fit. The results are averaged out.

I let the data do the talking and don’t make many tweaks — if any. Golfers with a small sample get regressed to a low-end PGA Tour player to round out their samples. Data points are weighted more heavily toward recent performance.

Here are the most likely winners for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, according to the models.

Golfer Simulated Win% Simulated Top-10% Simulated Made Cut% FanDuel Sportsbook Win Odds Bryson DeChambeau 7.0% 34.4% 80.3% +700 Patrick Reed 6.2% 33.2% 79.6% +1400 Webb Simpson 5.4% 30.7% 78.2% +1600 Hideki Matsuyama 3.3% 25.0% 73.9% +1600 Will Zalatoris 3.0% 22.4% 72.3% +2000 Joaquin Niemann 3.0% 21.6% 71.6% +2200 Jason Kokrak 2.7% 19.7% 70.2% +2700 Cameron Tringale 2.3% 18.1% 68.7% +4100 Si-Woo Kim 2.3% 18.4% 68.3% +5000 Jason Day 2.2% 18.4% 68.9% +2900 Charley Hoffman 2.2% 17.5% 67.9% +3300 Brendon Todd 2.2% 16.8% 67.1% +6000 Sungjae Im 2.1% 17.6% 68.2% +2900 Emiliano Grillo 1.8% 16.2% 66.5% +4100 Keegan Bradley 1.7% 16.7% 66.6% +3400 Lanto Griffin 1.6% 13.2% 63.2% +8000 Kevin Kisner 1.5% 13.3% 63.4% +2900 Bubba Watson 1.5% 12.7% 62.3% +3400 Max Homa 1.4% 13.9% 63.4% +5000 Chris Kirk 1.3% 12.6% 62.2% +8000 Matt Jones 1.1% 12.0% 61.5% +8000 Doug Ghim 1.1% 11.8% 61.1% +8000 Alex Noren 1.1% 12.1% 61.7% +6500 Lucas Glover 1.1% 10.7% 59.1% +6500 Harold Varner III 1.1% 11.7% 61.0% +8000 Mackenzie Hughes 1.0% 9.2% 56.5% +12000 Charles Howell III 1.0% 10.4% 58.5% +12000 Gary Woodland 0.9% 11.4% 59.9% +4100 Patton Kizzire 0.9% 9.9% 58.2% +12000 Sebastian Munoz 0.9% 10.0% 58.0% +10000 Rickie Fowler 0.9% 9.6% 58.1% +4100 Matthew Wolff 0.9% 8.7% 56.0% +2700 Cameron Davis 0.8% 9.2% 57.1% +9000 James Hahn 0.8% 7.8% 54.7% +21000 Adam Hadwin 0.7% 8.9% 56.2% +10000 Tom Hoge 0.7% 8.0% 55.3% +15000 Denny McCarthy 0.7% 7.3% 54.1% +21000 Doc Redman 0.7% 8.6% 55.9% +5000 Joel Dahmen 0.7% 9.2% 56.8% +12000 Maverick McNealy 0.7% 9.3% 56.9% +5500 Ryan Armour 0.6% 7.6% 53.7% +8000 Pat Perez 0.6% 8.0% 55.1% +10000 Mark Hubbard 0.6% 6.5% 51.7% +12000 Kyle Stanley 0.6% 9.3% 57.0% +6500 Chez Reavie 0.6% 7.8% 54.8% +8000 Sepp Straka 0.6% 7.6% 54.0% +6500 Dylan Frittelli 0.6% 7.1% 53.2% +21000 Scott Stallings 0.6% 7.0% 53.1% +15000 Danny Willett 0.6% 6.9% 52.2% +6500 Kyounghoon Lee 0.6% 7.1% 52.9% +15000 Brice Garnett 0.6% 7.8% 55.1% +12000 Troy Merritt 0.6% 7.4% 54.0% +10000 Hank Lebioda 0.5% 7.4% 53.8% +12000 Adam Long 0.5% 6.7% 52.0% +15000 Russell Knox 0.5% 7.8% 55.0% +12000 Garrick Higgo 0.5% 7.3% 53.5% +4100 Richy Werenski 0.5% 7.1% 52.9% +15000 Nick Taylor 0.5% 6.8% 52.4% +21000 Luke List 0.5% 7.2% 53.0% +10000

Bryson DeChambeau (+700) is the favorite both in the simulations and also the betting market at FanDuel Sportsbook. The model is showing him as a pretty poor value at such a steep number. Should the simulations be higher on him at a course where he just won? Perhaps. Do I change the data to fit what I think should happen? No. Am I still considering betting DeChambeau? Probably, but I prefer him as a DFS play than an outright.

There’s value on Webb Simpson (+1600), slightly. Simpson feels like he’s been off the radar for a while but is in fine form and doesn’t need length at Detroit Golf Club, so it’s a good overall fit.

Cameron Tringale (+4100) is an even value and has finished 30th and 5th at this course, which isn’t actually factored into the model. and Si Woo Kim (+5000) is rating out with positive expected value. The same applies to Brendon Todd (+6000), Lanto Griffin (+8000), Chris Kirk (+8000), Doug Ghim (+8000), and Cameron Davis (+9000), to name a few. That’s what happens when the model sees a heavy favorite be overvalued.

I’m initially torn on pairing DeChambeau with these long shots or targeting more of the middle tier with Simpson, Joaquin Niemann (+2200), Tringale, and Kim.

I’ll be settling on Simpson, Tringale, Kim, Griffin, Ghim, and Davis in some form or fashion.