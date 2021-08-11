PGA Betting Guide for the Wyndham Championship

Picking winners of a golf tournament is hard. Doing it consistently is downright impossible. But finding value is something all bettors must practice in order to give themselves the best chance to make hay when the day finally comes that they ping a champion.

Below, we will cover the best bets for the Wyndham Championship based on current form, course fit, and — of course — the value of their odds over at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The PGA Tour tees off this week in Greensboro, North Carolina, at the familiar closing stage for the regular season finale. With the FedEx Cup Playoff looming, golfers on the fringe have one last chance to secure valuable points to either secure their spot in the NORTHERN TRUST field or give themselves enough of a cushion to survive at least into the second leg.

Others in the field are here because they love it at Sedgefield Country Club. A significant number of golfers in this field have a top-10 in their history at Sedgefield, and course history is a big signifier this week. With just a few top players and no super elites in the field, our focus will be on golfers with good form at this event.

For more info on Sedgefield Country Club along with this week’s key stats and comparable courses, check out the course primer.

At the Top

Webb Simpson (+1200) – Simpson is an atypical favorite because he’s not generally one to go off at the top of the market, but if ever there was a tournament for him to headline, it’s this one. He won here in 2011, finished 22nd the following year, and 11th in 2013. Since then he has just one finish worse than 11th. Recently, Simpson has been in the top three in each of the last four years. He literally named his kid after the sponsor. A Charlotte native who went to college at Wake Forest, Simpson fits the bill in just about every way here. Distance is not essential, and accuracy off the tee and with your irons are the name of the game. He’s made himself one of the best putters on Tour over the past few years, and he is right at home on these bermuda greens. Given his history and talent in this field, we can comfortably hedge with a wager on a Top-10 Finish (+185).

Value Spots

Sungjae Im (+2800) – With the immense pressure of the Olympics behind him, you could forgive Sungjae for taking a week off after the WGC event before the playoffs start. But no rest for the grinder Im, who putted uncharacteristically poorly at TPC Southwind to the tune of a minus-4.6 strokes putting. He’s shown with some of his preferred tracks in Florida that he can repeat solid performances year over year, and Sedgefield has been kind to him to start his career. He was inside the top 10 in each of his two trips, putting well in both on these bermuda greens. His season hasn’t quite shaped out to be the breakout we expected after a win in 2020 and a runner up in the November Masters, but he can close the season on a good note with a strong showing here, and it may be his last best shot to earn enough points to reach the TOUR Championship. Sedgefield sets up far better for him than the FedEx Cup venues in New Jersey and Maryland.

Kevin Kisner (+4800) – Im is the pick at the high end of the middle range, with a lot of good options between 28/1 and 40/1. We’ll look to the back of this tier, though, and go with Kisner, another strong bermuda putter who has gained at least 3.4 strokes putting here in five tries since 2012. He has three top-10s in that span, including a third-place finish last year. He played well at the Travelers Championship (T5) and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (T8) before stumbling in the loaded fields at The Open and WGC-FedEx St. Jude. Another accurate ballstriker who can roll it on bermuda, Kisner fits the mold, and his history at Sedgefield seals the deal.

Long Shots

Brandt Snedeker (+5500) – Snedeker was lost for most of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, but he’s quietly had a productive last four months, starting with a T6 at the Valero Texas Open in early April and four more top-20s since then. He’s a former winner here, and in addition to his 2018 victory, he has top-fives in 2016 and 2014. He is a former FedEx Cup winner and still has talent to compete on the PGA Tour, and arriving at a familiar venue with confidence will be key for the streaky Snedeker.

Patton Kizzire (+8000) – Kizzire has had a solid season, with five top-10s and two 11th-place finishes dating back to the Fall Swing. He was right behind Snedeker in Texas and putted well at the RSM Classic in two of those events, and both look to be good guides this week with premiums on accuracy and bermuda putting in weaker fields. Kizzire’s finishes at the Wyndham read 51st, 13th, 24th, and 53rd, but in the last two years, he has putted tremendously, gaining 5.4 strokes in 2020 and 7.2 strokes in 2021. That high upside with the flat stick could get Kizzire back into the winner’s circle for the first time since 2018. Even if he falls short, we can back him for his best finish at this event yet and good odds for a Top-10 Finish (+850).

Denny McCarthy (+31000) – Way down the board we find McCarthy, who has been in a funk since good finishes in the Southeast at the Honda Classic (T3) and RBC Heritage (T13) back in March/April. He’s failed to crack the top 30 since then and has lost strokes tee to green in every single event. A return to the friendly confines of bermudagrass couldn’t come fast enough, and McCarthy has struck it well (for him) in three runs at Sedgefield. He’s always a good putter and posted the best approach performance of his career here last year, gaining 7.0 strokes with his irons en route to a T9 finish. He’s an all-or-nothing pick, and if it’s going to happen for Denny, it’s going to be at a course and field like this. Still, we couldn’t stomach a near miss without sprinkling on a Top-5 Finish (+3600) at massive odds.