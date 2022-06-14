Ranking the Top Five Golfers Who've Yet to Win the US Open

The third major championship of the golf season will tee off at the 2022 U.S. Open this week from The Country Club at Brookline. Jon Rahm was victorious last year from Torrey Pines for the first time, and there are plenty of other golfers looking to make their initial mark at this Major event to add to their trophy cases.

Here are the top five players in this year’s tournament who’ve yet to win a U.S. Open and a look at their betting odds. All odds shown below are courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Phil Mickelson (+22000)

He was the most straightforward ranking to make on the list. One of the greatest golfers of all time has been amidst controversy over the last few months as he joined the LIV Golf Tour. According to Brentley Romine of The Golf Channel, Phil Mickelson’s deal will pay him around $200 million. The spotlight was already going to be on Phil in this tournament before that, but it will be shining even brighter on the soon-to-be 52-year-old as a result.

The only thing missing to complete the career grand slam for Mickelson is the U.S. Open, which will be a difficult feat to accomplish this week at The Country Club. With that in mind, this course has notoriously created plenty of drama. The lefty-golfer has 45 career victories on the PGA Tour and finished in a tie for second six times at this tournament in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009, and 2013. Sure, he’s a big underdog this week at +22000 to win the tournament, but that would be a story for more reasons than one.

2. Collin Morikawa (+3200)

It would be a great time this week for one of the best golfers in the world to get one step closer to a career grand slam. Collin Morikawa has already won the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship, which means something has to give at the U.S. Open if his streak of winning a Major stretches to three consecutive years.

Morikawa has won five times on the PGA Tour, and there’s plenty to like about the 25-year-old’s career trajectory. The youngster has only competed in ten career Major tournaments before this event, and you get the sense that it’s only a matter of time before he finds himself in even more elite conversation. The California native has the 14th best odds this weekend to capture the title at +3200, and that number has good value.

3. Justin Thomas (+1200)

The former number one ranked golfer knows what it would mean to his legacy to capture the U.S. Open this weekend. Justin Thomas is coming off a third-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open, and there’s plenty to like about his game and where it’s headed. Thomas will open his tournament on Thursday with Tony Finau and Viktor Hovland, which should put him in good company for a competitive round.

This particular Major championship has been somewhat of a rollercoaster ride for Thomas, who’s had plenty of highs and lows since he first competed for the title in 2014. His best finish at the event came in 2020, where he tied for eighth, and he also has a tied for a ninth-place finish under his belt back in 2017 after recording a memorable 63 on Saturday to get him in contention. With what we’re seeing from Thomas this year after his victory at the PGA Championship, it’s hard to count him out for this illustrious major.

Thomas is currently listed at +1200 to win the U.S. Open this week, and those are the second-best odds, behind just Rory McIlroy.

4. Hideki Matsuyama (+4100)

Hideki Matsuyama is sitting in the seventh spot of this year’s FedEx Cup standings. Still, there’s been a lot of disappointment in his game regarding Major tournaments, even after breaking through at the 2021 Masters. The 30-year-old became the first Japanese player to win a men’s major championship when he captured the 2021 Masters Tournament, putting him in elite company.

With that in mind, there still hasn’t been a lot of consistency to his game in these significant events, but there’s too much talent in his bag not to eventually pull through at a major like this. The Country Club should play well with how his game is structured, and there’s a lot to like about the value he presents to win the tournament at +4100. It’s unlikely we will see high scores this week, so you can expect Matsuyama to stay in contention and hang around on the weekend.

5. Sergio Garcia (+21000)

Much like Mickelson, Sergio Garcia is someone many golf fans are taking a trip down memory lane with this week. The 2017 Masters winner has won 36 international tournaments, including the 2008 Players Championship. Garcia joined Mickelson on the LIV Golf Tour, and he’s someone that’s always been a polarizing player, which would make winning this major an even bigger story.

The 42-year-old Spanish golfer has come close to capturing this championship, including a top-three finish in 2005, a fourth-place finish in 2002, and most recently, a top-five finish in 2016 at the Oakmont Country Club. Last year at Torrey Pines, Garcia managed a top-20 finish, and he’ll enter this tournament at The Country Club with odds at +21000 to win. It’s unlikely he currently has what it takes to win this field, but it’s hard to argue with the kind of buzz it would create if he somehow did.