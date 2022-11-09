SportsGrid Network Garners Record Viewership in Third Quarter 2022
Staff
New York, New York, November 9, 2022 — SportsGrid Inc., today announces its third quarter viewership results, which delivered record audience analytics, as the overall streaming video category captured its largest-ever share of total TV usage.
Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights:
Same-platform average daily impressions of 310,831 versus 172,219 for the comparable prior-year period.
Same-platform average unique viewers of 109,044 versus 95,765 for the comparable prior-year period.
Entered into a content alliance with Sportradar delivering video and editorial solutions to media publishers.
Announced expanded multi-year, multi-platform agreement with BetMGM.
SportsGrid Network launched on FuboTV and VIDAA.
Charles Theiss, Chief Media Officer of SportsGrid, commented, “Viewers are watching more and engaging with SportsGrid’s live and exclusive programming providing real-time data and actionable insights critical to the fantasy and sports betting audiences. SportsGrid’s live sports wagering coverage of the start of the College and NFL regular seasons in September marks the largest one-month increase in viewership for the network.”
Viewership numbers are based on Amagi’s Thunderstorm dataset of performance metrics.
ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.
SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short-form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with unrivaled best-of-breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.