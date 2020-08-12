SportsGrid Network Launches on SLING TV

NEW YORK, August 12, 2020 SportsGrid, Inc. announced today the launch of a 24-hour network on SLING TV, a leading live TV streaming service that delivers live and on-demand entertainment instantly to compatible internet-connected devices. SportsGrid Network is a digital-first linear streaming programming service providing real-time coverage of pre and in-game odds, data, stats and gaming intelligence across the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, College Sports, Golf, Tennis and Soccer. The network is now available on SLING Free – no account or credit card required – and features live and original programming serving the fanatical sports enthusiast with expert analysis and interviews from best-in-class sports analysts. The SportsGrid live sports wagering programming originates from its state-of-the-art production facilities located at the FanDuel Sportsbook in New Jersey, Meadowlands Studio 1 and SportsGrid’s New York City Studio 34.

The all original SportsGrid line-up is anchored by the newest addition to the network “The Pat McAfee Show” airing weekdays from 10 PM to 12 Midnight ET. The new weekday primetime SportsGrid program showcases McAfee’s intelligent, witty and personal take on sports news and newsmakers. McAfee is a former All-Pro NFL punter, stand-up comedian, football and professional wrestling analyst and social media star with over 2.0 million followers.

The network’s pre-game programs feature “Ferrall Coast to Coast” (M-F 4-6 PM ET) hosted by the legendary Scott Ferrall followed by “Game Time Decisions” (M-F 7-8 PM ET) with Gabe Morency and Cam Stewart. “Ferrall Coast to Coast” previews the upcoming primetime schedule of live games and special events going over the lines, totals and props, providing the audience with the “edge.” “Game Time Decisions” reviews last-minute breaking news, real-time data and intelligence, with expert commentary and analysis.

“We’re excited to expand the distribution of SportsGrid to reach the SLING TV audience and deliver the most compelling sports wagering programming in the country with outstanding talent, including Pat McAfee, Scott Ferrall, Gabe Morency and many others,” said Louis Maione, Founder and President of SportsGrid, Inc. “SLING TV viewers can depend on SportsGrid’s commitment to reporting the sports gaming news along with insightful analysis and commentary to make their wagering decisions.”

To access the SLING Free library and begin watching SportsGrid Network, please visit www.sling.com/supported-devices/sling-free.

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, the authority on gaming and fantasy, is a digital-first linear video network streaming exclusive live original programming. The network provides extensive sports daily fantasy and gaming coverage of all the major sports leagues and special events. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enables the network to integrate real time delivery of player and team news, data, odds, statistics, and betting intelligence across the programming on the schedule. SportsGrid is the multimedia destination to serve the massive sports wagering audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, data, and analysis.