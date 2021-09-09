SportsGrid Network Launches on YouTube TV as Add-On Option

NEW YORK, September 9, 2021 —SportsGrid, the nation’s first and only 24-hour streaming network dedicated to the sports wagering audience, launched today on YouTube TV as part of their Sports Plus add-on package which includes more than 20 networks for $10.99/month.

The SportsGrid Network’s exclusive live and original program schedule features a team of on-air personalities, expert hosts, and guest analysts. The Network streams live from the state-of-the-art television production facilities located in New York City adjacent to Madison Square Garden and at the SG Studios & Production Hub in New Jersey.

SportsGrid Network features 18 hours of exclusive live original programming hosted by a team of on-air personalities, sports and gambling experts, and guest contributors, as well as a variety of pre-produced programming and encore presentations of the network’s most popular shows. The network’s mission is to provide real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics to engage sports audiences whenever and wherever they choose. SportsGrid’s reporting and analytic platform includes daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, statistics, news, and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer.

ABOUT SPORTSGRID INC.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia content and technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and NextGen technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. SportsGrid statistics and data sourced from Sportradar enable the network to integrate real-time delivery of news, storylines, data, odds, statistics, and betting intelligence across the daily original program schedule. For more information, please visit sportsgrid.com.

