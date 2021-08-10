2021 Arizona State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

2021 Arizona State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

Arizona State Sun Devils Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Arizona State Sun Devils should get a chance to fully test themselves this year after playing only four games during the pandemic shortened season. The Pac-12 will resume a full schedule this year, with the Sun Devils slated to play 12 games. That means they’ll need to win 10 games to go over their win total. While that might sound like a lot, the Pac-12 is projected to have a bit of a down year. Let’s do a deep dive into this Arizona State team to determine where the value lies in its win total.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released the returning production for every FBS team played during 2020, and he projects that the Sun Devils will return 84% of their production from last season. That puts Arizona State 11th in the country and sixth in the Pac-12.

The first place to begin is obviously the quarterback position, and Jayden Daniels is in line to start for the third consecutive season. In their four games, the Sun Devils led the Pac-12 in scoring with 40.2 points per game. Last year, the California native was named to the preseason Manning Award Watch List, and he’s back on the list again this season. Daniels actually has the third highest QBR (87.1) of all the quarterbacks on the list. He should have plenty of options to throw to a wide receiver group with five former four-star players. The Sun Devils should also benefit from transfer Bryan Thompson from Utah. Thompson averaged 20.8 yards per reception on nine catches last season.

Arizona State has been able to take advantage of Daniels’ dual-threat ability to run the football. Along with a dominant offensive line, his ability helped the Sun Devils average 6.0 yards per carry. 80% of their starting offensive line is returning, and the running game should continue to be a strength with Rachaad White, Chip Trayanum, and Daniyel Ngatawe in the backfield. White led all Sun Devils with 10 yards per carry on 42 attempts and scored five touchdowns.

The Sun Devils could be a very explosive team offensively, but their defense shouldn’t go unnoticed. Despite allowing 432.8 yards per game last season, the Sun Devils led Pac-12 in points allowed per game (23.2). It all begins on the defensive line with senior Jermayne Lole, who Pro Football Focus has as the second-best interior defender in all of college football.

Lole finished with 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and also forced and recovered a fumble. Tyler Johnson and DJ Davidson add more experience to the line as graduate students. Johnson led the team with five sacks while Davidson registered 19 tackles and one sack on the year.

The linebacker position is littered with even more upperclassmen as graduate Kyle Soelle will line up with seniors Merlin Robertson and Darien Butler. Note that four of Arizona State’s five interceptions came from the linebacker position. Chase Lucas was named to the preseason Pac-12 All-Conference team after leading the team with 38 tackles in the secondary. Safety Evan Fields was also named to the preseason all-conference team, with Jack Jones and DeAndre Pierce rounding out a secondary where each player is a senior or graduate student.

Arizona State will play non-conference home games against Southern Utah, UNLV, with a road game at BYU. Facing the Cougars on the road at night can always be a tricky endeavor, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the Sun Devils started 2-1 before heading into conference games. But even if they win the first three games, there are still some landmines they’d have to navigate, such as away games at UCLA and Washington State.

Arizona State will face two difficult teams at home in Stanford and USC. However, it would need a lot to go right to win 10 games this season. I’m not sure if the Sun Devils have shown that level of consistency to produce such a result. Their numbers from last season might be slightly askew as one of their wins was a 70-7 blowout of an Arizona team that went 0-5 in five games. I think this win total is right where it should be, so I could only look to pass or play it under nine games.

