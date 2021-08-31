2021 Arizona Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under
Arizona Wildcats Win Total
Arizona Wildcats Win Total 2.5:
- Over: -130
- Under: +110
Arizona Wildcats NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds
Arizona Wildcats NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +40000
Arizona Wildcats Pac 12 Championship Odds
Arizona Wildcats Pac 12 Championship Odds: +10000
- Oregon +250
- Washington +350
- Arizona State +400
- USC +400
- Utah +600
- UCLA +1200
- Washington State +4000
- California +5000
- Stanford +5000
- Colorado +6000
- Oregon State +6000
- Arizona +10000
Arizona Wildcats Betting Trends, News and Notes
Bear down for another long year of Arizona Wildcats football. After three disappointing seasons under Kevin Sumlin, the Wildcats moved on hiring offensive-minded Jedd Fisch. Sumlin left the program in a state of disarray, leaving the Wildcats a few seasons away from being able to hang with the big dogs in the Pac 12.
The Wildcats have announced that they will deploy two quarterbacks for their season opener against the BYU Cougars. Will Plummer and Gunner Cruz have combined for just 87 pass attempts, resulting in 422 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. That committee approach will also apply to running backs, as Fisch figures out the best way to employ his system with his new team.
Things are just as bleak on defense. Arizona has finished with the worst total defense in the Pac 12 in the past two seasons. There’s no relief with the 2021 recruiting class either, as the Wildcats failed to land any four or five-star recruits for the upcoming season. The defense may be better than last year, but they will still struggle against the middle and upper tiers of their division.
This season is more about development and hoping players grow into key roles and assume starter positions. Wins will be hard to come by until the Wildcats figure out who will lead this team. Arizona might not even be favored three times this season, meaning they’ll need an upset to get over their win total.
