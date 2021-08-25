2021 Georgia Tech Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

2021 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Win Total

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Win Total: 4.5

Over: -110

Under: -110

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC Championship Odds

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ACC Championship Odds: +10000

ACC Championship Odds – July 17, 2021

Clemson -900

North Carolina +1000

Miami Florida +1000

Louisville +3000

Boston College +3000

NC State +5000

Virginia Tech +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Pittsburgh +6000

Florida State +6000

Virginia +10000

Georgia Tech +10000

Syracuse +25000

Duke +25000

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Betting Trends, News and Notes

It was a wild ride of exciting games and inconsistency for Georgia Tech in 2020 with a 3-7 record and a second-straight season without a bowl game appearance for the first time since the 1996 season. Some of the onus can be put on true freshman quarterback Jeff Sims who showed flashes of capability but often made puzzling mistakes that would hurt the Yellow Jackets in costly situations. Sims slung it for 1,881 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while rushing for 491 yards and six touchdowns. His ability to run makes him a significant dual-threat, and if he can eliminate some of the turnovers, the sky is the limit for the Georgia Tech offense.

The porous defense didn’t help much either in keeping this team in games last season. Allowing 73, 49, and 48 points in three separate games immediately took them out of those matchups. Playing from behind may have forced Sims’s hand to start throwing interceptions based on the need to be aggressive when constantly playing from behind. The unit allowed 36.8 points per game, which placed them 109th out of 127 qualifying FBS teams.

Turnovers and defense are what buried this team in its games in 2020. It’s up to head coach Geoff Collins to get Sims to limit the turnovers, and with the amount of upside he beholds entering his sophomore year, just an average defense would be enough to turn things around in Atlanta. With star potential at the quarterback position and a defense that can’t be much worse than it was in 2020, look to take the over on Georgia Tech’s 4.5 win total for the upcoming season.

