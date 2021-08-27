2021 Mississippi State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

2021 Mississippi State Bulldogs Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

Mississippi State Bulldogs Win Total

Mississippi State Bulldogs Win Total 6:

Over: -110

Under: -110

Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Mississippi State Bulldogs NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC Championship Odds

Mississippi State Bulldogs SEC Championship Odds: +10000

Alabama: -160

Georgia: +190

Texas A&M: +1200

Florida: +1800

LSU: +3000

Mississippi: +3000

Missouri: +4000

Auburn: +5000

Kentucky: +6000

Mississippi State: +10000

Tennessee: +10000

South Carolina: +15000

Arkansas: +25000

Vanderbilt: +25000

Mississippi State Betting Trends, News and Notes

Joe Moorhead spent only two seasons in Starkville before giving way to Mike Leach and his air raid offense. Leach’s departure from Washington State wasn’t too big of a surprise for those close to the program. After all, rumors of a departure seemed to swirl around Leach after every season. In 2017, he was close to taking the vacant Tennessee job until the athletic director was fired.

In Leach’s first season with Missippi State, he finished 4-7 but did manage to win the Armed Forces Bowl against Tulsa. There aren’t many coaches that have Leach’s eccentricity. He’s always been a very particular coach — right down to the details. As a result, Missippi State fans will need to be patient enough for Leach to get his brand of players into the program. Let’s take a look to see how the Bulldogs could fare in his second season at the helm.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has released the returning production for every FBS team played during 2020, and he projects Mississippi State will return 79% of its production from last season. That’s actually the second-highest mark in the SEC and 34th overall in the country. While that might seem like something positive, the reality is that the production the Bulldogs are returning wasn’t all that good, considering they only won four games. On the other hand, one could argue that the players will be even better in the second year of Leach’s system.

Mississippi State’s quarterback situation remains unsettled after Will Rogers (11-7 TD-INT) took over for an inefficient KJ Costello (6-11 TD-INT). A third quarterback could also be in the mix with Southern Mississippi transfer Jack Abraham. The key to a Leach offense is the quarterback-wide receiver partnership. The quarterbacks are expected to get the ball out quickly, and the team will run sets with multiple skill players spread out on the line of scrimmage.

If they can sort out the quarterback position, the wide receivers have enough skill to threaten opponents when you consider that Jaden Walley led all pass catchers with 52 receptions and 13.8 yards per catch. Seniors Malik Heath and Austin Williams should also provide tremendous experience after finishing last season tied for second with three touchdowns apiece.

The defense has never been one of the staples with Leach as a head coach, but the talent at Mississippi State is probably better than he’s ever had in his career. The Bulldogs allowed opponents 5.3 yards per play which put them tied for 41st in the country. With seven returning starters, there’s a good chance the defense could be even better. Mississippi State’s best unit might be their secondary with cornerback Emmanuel Forbes who finished with five interceptions on the year.

The Bulldogs open the season with home games against Louisana Tech and NC State before taking on the Memphis Tigers on the road. With NC State being a much-improved side, the Bulldogs could be looking at a 2-1 start. Their next three games will be a step up in class as they take on LSU at home, Texas A&M on the road, before returning to Davis Wade Stadium to face Alabama. If they can go 1-2 during that stretch, they’d probably take it.

Next, they’ll travel to Vanderbilt, followed by a home game against Kentucky before two away contests against Arkansas and Auburn. Mississippi State will probably be favored against only Vanderbilt in those games, so a 1-3 record is entirely possible. The Bulldogs will conclude their season with possibly a split in two home games against Tennessee State and Ole Miss.

Leach has already benefitted from the spoils of the SEC as Mississippi State’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked 26th in the country according to 247Sports. Some of those young players might need to play as true freshmen, which comes with growing pains.

However, I’m not sure I can find seven wins on this schedule, so as a result, I can only look to play the Bulldogs under their win total of six games.

