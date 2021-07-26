2021 Missouri Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

Missouri Tigers Win Total

Missouri Tigers Win Total 7:

Over: -110

Under: -110

Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.

Missouri Tigers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Missouri Tigers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Missouri Tigers SEC Championship Odds

Missouri Tigers SEC Championship Odds: +4000

Alabama: -160

Georgia: +190

Texas A&M: +1200

Florida: +1800

LSU: +3000

Mississippi: +3000

Missouri: +4000

Auburn: +5000

Kentucky: +6000

Mississippi State: +10000

Tennessee: +10000

South Carolina: +15000

Arkansas: +25000

Vanderbilt: +25000

Missouri Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Missouri Tigers will look to take the next step in their second year with Eli Drinkwitz at the helm. Drinkwitz spent just one season at Appalachian State before he was lured away to Columbia after finishing 12-1 with a Sun Belt Championship and a New Orleans Bowl win over UAB. The Arkansas native was 36 years old when Missouri hired him, so it’s not a stretch to label him as one of the rising stars in the college game following his stints as an offensive coordinator with Boise State and NC State.

His biggest win last year was a 45-41 victory over LSU in Week 3. However, we’d learn later in the season that LSU was far from the team that won the national title in 2019.

In 2020, Missouri’s win total was revised to 2.5 games once the SEC decided to play a conference-only schedule. Apparently, no one communicated this to Drinkwitz and his team. Because not only did they smash the revised number, they also matched their original win total, which was set at five games. This year, it appears the bookmakers have decided not to underestimate Drinkwitz and his team as Missouri’s win total has been upped to seven games.

In February, ESPN’s Bill Connelly unveiled the returning production for every FBS team that played during 2020, and he projects Missouri to bring back 72% of its production this season. The Tigers rank 27th with 82% of production coming back, while defensively, they rank 89th with 62% of production returning. If we only focus on SEC schools, then Missouri is ranked seventh — right in the middle of the pack.

Missouri will return 100% of its production at the quarterback position. Redshirt freshman Connor Baselak is expected to continue developing after featuring in all 10 games and completing 67.3% of his passes for 2,366 yards. The Tigers will need to replace Larry Roundtree III at running back as he was drafted in the sixth round by the Chargers following his senior year. But like the NFL, running backs are often interchangeable, and the junior, Tyler Badie, is very comparable to Roundtree, given that both players are of a very similar build.

Damon Hazleton Jr. is the only graduating player at the receiver position, but he was only responsible for 18.3% of their yardage and caught just one touchdown pass. One of the biggest keys for Missouri will be the return of 80% of its offensive line production. Note that the Tigers converted 94.1% of their red zone opportunities which put them third nationally. 17 of their red-zone touchdowns came on the ground. To do that, you’d better have a decent group of run blockers up front.

Defense is where the Tigers will face their biggest challenge as their 2021 roster only accounts for 56 percent of returning tackles, 31 percent of returning passes defended, seven percent of returning sacks, and six percent of returning tackles for loss. While Missouri only loses three players in Nick Bolton, Tyree Gillespie, and Joshuah Bledsoe, the problem is those players accounted for 27% of the team’s tackles alone. In fact, they were responsible for 35% of Missouri’s defended passes.

With the college game being so pass-heavy nowadays, it’s no surprise that Drinkwitz’s first year in recruiting was heavily geared towards improving his secondary. According to Rivals.com, the early returns have been more than positive as Drinkwitz has already assembled a top-20 recruiting class in 2021, and 247 Sports had their 2022 class ranked as high as 15th in the country. Drinkwitz pulled off quite a coup—flipping a four-star cornerback in Marcus Scott II after he originally committed to LSU and landed cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who had scholarship offers from Texas and Alabama.

He’s doing a good job of filling up the cupboards with a talent for the next few years, but it’ll take some time to get all his recruits up to speed.

Missouri’s non-conference games will include Central Michigan, Southeast Missouri State, North Texas, and on the road at Boston College. Central Michigan will not be an easy out, and Boston College should also be a worthy adversary. That could easily be two losses before they begin their SEC schedule against Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and Arkansas.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Missouri finishes the season right at seven wins, but anything more than that and you’re likely to end up disappointed. As a result, I can only look to play them under their win total.

Think they can go all the way? for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!