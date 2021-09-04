2021 Washington State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

2021 Washington State Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

Washington State Cougars Win Total

Washington State Cougars Win Total 6.5:

Over: +125

Under: -150

Washington State Cougars NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Washington State Cougars NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +30000

Washington State Cougars PAC-12 Championship Odds

Washington State Cougars PAC 12 Championship Odds: +8000

PAC-12 Championship Odds

Oregon: +250

Washington: +350

Arizona State: +400

USC: +400

Utah: +500

UCLA: +1200

California: +5000

Stanford: +5000

Colorado: +6000

Oregon State: +6000

Arizona: +10000

Washington State Cougars Betting Trends, News and Notes

After Mike Leach’s departure following the 2019 season, Washington State hired Nick Rolovich after spending four seasons (29-30) in Hawaii. His first year at Pullman was rocky as the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country and the college football landscape. The season was delayed, and despite having its schedule revised down to six games, Washington State only managed to play four games after multiple positive COVID-19 test results led to the cancellation of two games.

Fast forward to this season, and things are already off to an even rockier start for Rolovich after news broke that he’s the only coach in the Pac-12 who remains unvaccinated. He couldn’t even attend the Pac-12 media day in person. We also learned that Rolovich is named in a lawsuit by a former player who alleges he has kicked off the following complaints of potential exposure to COVID-19.

That’s a ton to deal with for a coach in his second year, let alone having to win games on the field. It’ll be interesting to see if these issues become an even bigger distraction for this team.

Let’s take a look to see what we can expect from them in the upcoming season.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released the returning production for every FBS team played during 2020, and he projects the Cougars will return 87% of their production from last season. That puts Washington State fifth overall in the country and second behind UCLA (91%) in the Pac-12.

This year, the quarterback job is up for grabs after sophomore Jayden de Laura was lackluster at best last season with five touchdowns and four interceptions. That’s a big reason why the team brought in transfer Jarrett Guarantano from Tennessee. However, Guarantano didn’t exactly light it up in Knoxville either, as he finished with one more touchdown than de Laura and threw four picks.

Whoever wins the quarterback job should benefit from a strong wide receiver group with Travell Harris (11.7 yards per catch) and Renard Bell (10.2 yards per catch) returning. One thing about Washington State’s offense is that it didn’t have one reception from a tight end last season. In fact, you won’t even find the tight-end position listed on the team’s roster (check for yourself).

That leaves the running backs as the remaining skill position. Deon McIntosh (323 rushing yards) should serve as the lead back, with Max Borghi spelling him in relief.

It’s pretty much status quo for the offensive line with four starters returning. The Cougars were often trailing in their games, and that’s why they ranked 124th out of 127 teams with 27.5 rushing attempts per game despite finishing in the top-50 with 4.7 yards per carrying.

Defensively, Washington State returns 10 starters, but that might not necessarily be a good thing. After all, this is virtually the same group that was gashed for 462 yards per game and ranked 118th with 39 points allowed per game. With those kinds of numbers, it’s really not worthwhile to even single out any players. Let’s just say that this unit needs a massive step up in performance if the Cougars get over their win total.

They’re not necessarily going to get much better in terms of recruits as 247Sports ranks their 2021 recruiting class as 61st in the nation.

The Cougars open up with three home games against Utah State, Portland State, and USC. They’ll likely only be favorites against Portland State, but I would expect them to be 2-1 before heading out on the road to take on Utah and California.

They’ll then have three home games against Oregon State, Stanford, and BYU. I don’t see more than two wins during that stretch, with Oregon State and Stanford the likely victims.

After that, it’s back-to-back road games against Arizona State and Oregon before a home game against Arizona. Their last regular-season game will be on the road against Washington. The only game they’ll likely be a favorite in will be against Arizona, and they’ll be lucky to finish 2-2 in their last four games.

With a win total of 6.5 games, we don’t have to worry about a push in this circumstance as the team will need to register seven wins to go over that number.

However, I can’t see that many wins on this schedule. At best, they’d I project they’d be lucky to get to six games. The under is even juiced up to -150, and I think the bookmakers are telling you exactly what they think of this team.

Swallow the juice and play this one under the total.

