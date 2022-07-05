2022 Florida Gators Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Billy Napier era begins in Gainesville. The new head coach spent his last four seasons at Louisiana, where he qualified for the Sun Belt’s championship game every season and broke through with a title in last year’s 13-1 season. The Gators turn to dual-threat Anthony Richardson at quarterback, who possesses immense potential with a cannon for an arm and tantalizing athletic ability. The Gators return 13 starters, but many pundits speculate it’ll be a long-term rebuild for Napier.

Here’s a look at Florida’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Utah Utes

Date: September 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

The good news is the Gators begin the year with a home game (of course they do, it’s the SEC), but the bad news is they have a stiff test against the Utah Utes. Utah won the PAC-12 Championship a year ago and hung tight with Ohio State in the Rose Bowl despite being forced to play a running back at corner.

Week 2 – vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Date: September 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

It’s a brutal first two games of the year, as the Kentucky Wildcats await after going 10-3 a year ago. A 31-game Florida win streak in this series was snapped in 2018, and the teams have split the four games since.

Week 3 – vs. South Florida Bulls

Date: September 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Florida figures to be a big favorite, but this is a potential trap game. USF hopes to be one of the most improved teams in the country after returning 18 starters, ranking fifth in returning production, and bringing in several Power Five transfers.

Week 4 – at Tennessee Volunteers

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

The Gators’ first road game of the Napier era comes against a Tennessee Volunteers that went 7-6 in Josh Heupel’s first year in charge.

Week 5 – vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

Date: October 1

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

The Eastern Washington Eagles are one of the better FCS programs but haven’t had much luck against Power Five competition, losing three straight by an average margin of almost 40 points per game.

Week 6 – vs. Missouri Tigers

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The first of back-to-back home games before a bye week in which the Gators hope to gain some ground in the standings.

Week 7 – vs. LSU Tigers

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

The Gators will be hungry for revenge after dropping two straight to the LSU Tigers. LSU has won four of the past five meetings and will also be under new leadership with Brian Kelly in town.

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Date: October 29

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Gators will be rested coming off a bye week, but this is the first of a tough two-game stretch. This matchup will mark the 100th all-time meeting of the game referred to as The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail party.

Week 10 – at Texas A&M Aggies

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Georgia a week ago, and then Texas A&M on the road – how’s that for facing dominant defensive lines two weeks in a row. Such is life in the SEC.

Week 11 – vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

The home team has won this series in five of the past six meetings. South Carolina hopes to be vastly improved in Year 2 under Shane Beamer, with Spencer Rattler at quarterback and talented skill players surrounding him.

Week 12 – at Vanderbilt Commodores

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

The Vanderbilt Commodores haven’t beaten the Gators in Nashville since 2018.

Week 13 – at Florida State Seminoles

Date: November 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Gators ended a five-game losing streak against the Florida State Seminoles in last year’s 24-21 victory to close the regular season. This game will mark the first meeting in Tallahassee since 2018.