2022 Texas Tech Red Raiders Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

A year after finishing 7-6, the Texas Tech Red Raiders turn to a new head coach in Joey McGuire. It’s not a total rebuild in front of him, given the team’s relative success a year ago, but they’re considered to be near the bottom of the conference in terms of overall talent. Can the Red Raiders surprise in 2022?

McGuire made a fantastic hire in offensive coordinator Zach Kittley. All Kittley did a year ago at Western Kentucky was head the nation’s second-best offense in scoring (44.2 points per game) and yardage (536.5 yards per game). His Hilltoppers finished behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes in both categories. There’s a three-way battle at the quarterback position, and whoever wins the job will have a potential breakout star in Myles Price to throw to. The defense is under new leadership, with Tim DeRuyter assuming coordinator duties.

Here’s a look at Texas Tech’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Murray State Racers

Date: September 3

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Texas Tech eases into the schedule with a matchup against a 6-5 team at the FCS level a year ago. This game will be the first-ever meeting between these two schools.

Week 2 – vs. Houston Cougars

Date: September 10

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

The Red Raiders have won nine of the last ten meetings. This matchup won’t be easy against a quality Group of Five team. Last year, Tech had to erase a 21-7 halftime deficit to score 31 unanswered points en route to victory.

Week 3 – at North Carolina State Wolfpack

Date: September 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

This matchup is a difficult non-conference game on the road against one of the ACC’s best teams in 2022. The NC State Wolfpack went 9-3 a year ago and return Devin Leary at quarterback.

Week 4 – vs. Texas Longhorns

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

This series has been challenging for the Red Raiders, who have lost four straight and 11 of the last 13.

Week 5 – at Kansas State Wildcats

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

If the Red Raiders hope to make noise in the Big 12 during the Joey McGuire era, they will need to perform better in matchups like this. Texas Tech has lost six straight in this series and is 1-10 in the last 11 meetings.

Week 6 – at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

This matchup is a tricky scheduling spot as the second straight road game against a formidable conference opponent. Mike Gundy loses a lot from last year’s 12-win team but constantly fields competitive teams.

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

The Red Raiders return from a bye week for a two-game home stretch. Tech has won three straight against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Week 9 – vs. Baylor Bears

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

Joey McGuire will hope to reverse the trend in this series which has seen the Red Raiders go just 3-8 in the last 11 meetings. The Baylor Bears won the Big 12 Championship a year ago.

Week 10 – at TCU Horned Frogs

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

The Red Raiders hit the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs in what could be a high-scoring game featuring two new offensive schemes. Texas Tech has won just one of the last five meetings.

Week 11 – vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

The term “must win” is overused, but this game is a must-win if McGuire hopes to stay competitive in the Big 12. Lance Leipold enters Year 2 in Lawrence with ambitions of improving one year at a time.

Week 12 – at Iowa State Cyclones

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

Last year the Red Raiders snapped a five-game losing streak to the Iowa State Cyclones with a 41-38 victory.

Week 13 – vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

Texas Tech has not beaten the Oklahoma Sooners since 2011. Brent Venables enters Year 1 in Norman, hoping to return to the Big 12 Championship.